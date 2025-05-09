“Be so for real”—Farmer Wants a Wife fans react to Rissa’s love for traveling

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 released episode 8 on May 8, 2025. The episode was titled The Last Solo Dates because it documented the last time the farmers had to go on one-on-one dates with their matches, before they meet their respective families in the upcoming episode.

Ad

Jay Woods went fishing for his solo date with Rissa. Here, while the latter questioned if they would sustain for a long time, Jay expressed his doubts about Rissa wanting to settle down in his farm life. He mentioned that these doubts came after she told him she liked traveling. He told her that handling a farm was a responsibility and that's why he couldn't escape to travel.

Rissa reassured him that settling down with a family was what she always wanted because her parents separated when she was five. She admitted that she liked traveling though and wanted to make memories with her family. To this, Jay clarified that he was a homebody and might not like to travel as much as she would expect him to.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife reacted to Rissa's love for traveling. An X user wrote:

"Giiiirl, you came on Farmer wants a wife thinking you’d find a travel buddy? Be so for real…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don't know why Rissa thought he was going to travel...," said another fan.

"I don’t understand why women who want to travel and not be at home come on this show… like… they are farmers, they can’t just travel constantly," added a third.

"This girl, he's a FARMER...," another wrote.

Some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife shared their thoughts on Jay's reaction to Rissa's love for traveling.

Ad

"If he truly felt that way about her then why throw a tantrum? Because she wants to get out and travel? Being a farmer also includes expanding both your mind and horizon, many places have many techniques for farming, but forgot y'all want some chained down doll," an X user wrote.

"Nobody wants to live about in a secluded place for no reason minus s*xual release, hell even some Instagram model doesn't want that, should tell you a lot right there. Plus we all know you have many farmhands, they aren't doing an ounce of farmwork, that much I can assure you of," a fan commented on the above Tweet.

Ad

"Jay be breaking hearts for real but I’m glad he knows what he wants," wrote one.

"Why did you even bring Rissa back to the farm? That didn’t even make sense just to send her home," commented another.

What happened between Jay and Rissa on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 8?

Ad

At their fishing date in Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 8, Jay Woods made it clear that handling his farm came with responsibility, so he couldn't leave it to travel often. While Rissa told him that she valued long-term marriage and having her own family because of her parents' divorce, Jay reminded her that it was a lifetime commitment.

He asked her if she still liked traveling, to which, she responded that she wanted to take her family to travel so that they could have new memories. She then mentioned that she understood that the farmer couldn't leave his farm animals behind. But this trait of him made her nervous. This confession got Jay cautious of not crushing her dreams for the sake of love.

Ad

He finally told her that he didn't want to stop her from doing what she loved because he would always be concerned about his animals. He further said that she was a beautiful person but it would be better for them to part ways. Rissa agreed with Jay's decision as she understood where he was coming from.

Watch new episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 on Thursday at 9 pm ET, on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More