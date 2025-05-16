“For her career” — Farmer Wants a Wife fans question Jordyn’s intentions of being on the show 

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife has made it to episode 9 on May 15, 2025. It featured the first part of the farmers meeting families of some of their matches, and the matches meeting their farmer's family.

Matt was especially looking forward to meeting Jordyn's family because he felt a connection with both Chelsie and her, and he thought meeting their families would give him the clarity he needed. While talking to Matt's mom, Dana, privately, Jordyn said that while she had developed a strong friendship with Matt, she was still trying to figure out if she could feel that connection with him.

Her father asked Matt if he would be okay with her pursuing a music career, to which Matt said that while he would remain hopeful about it, he wouldn't want her to stop pursuing it. Fans of Farmer Wants a Wife thought this development commented that Jordyn was there only to promote her career.

"Jordyn is only in this for her career," said a fan.

"Jordyn is playing games, he likes you b*tch," added a third.

"I don't blame him for being a little worried about her so-called music career, if he does pick her, I see her resenting him later on that she didn't get to pursue her music career. He's not gonna stay on the farm by himself while she's out on tour," wrote another.

Some fans of Farmer Wants a Wife even thought that Jordyn was planted by the producers for content, as they didn't think she genuinely wanted to marry Matt.

"Colton came on this show to have his ways with a lot of women & Jordyn is in this show as a tv plant cause her music career," wrote an X user.

"Yup. Producers needed more action and a continuing storyline. Meanwhile, do John and Matt even farm? Or do they pay others to farm their land?" wrote another user.

Nashville is calling her, and believe me, she's gonna go! Picking peppers and kiwis isn't her style, and perhaps a bit slow motion for her," commented a fan.

"You don't know if you are ready? Why are you on this show? You do know the title right?" wrote another.

What happened with Matt and Jordyn on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 episode 9?

When Matt's mom, Dana, asked how Jordyn felt about her connection with him, she said she was two years older than him and was ready to have a family and settle down. But, while she knew she had a good friendship with Matt, she was yet to find out if there could be more.

On the other side of Farmer Wants a Wife, Jordyn's father, Johnny, asked Matt if he was serious about Jordyn. Matt said that he was already envisioning the next steps of his life. Johnny also mentioned that Jordyn had spent her life in music and asked if Matt could handle it. Matt said he hoped to do so and added that her love for music was also concerning because he didn't want her to quit her passion for responsibilities.

When Matt went to see his family, he was eager to find out what they thought of her. His family recognized that she was a great person who wanted to have a family. But his father shared his concerns about her music career, noting that she still liked her life on the farm.

They also told him how Jordyn found him quiet and wanted him to open up more about his feelings. She told her parents that she wouldn't make the first move because she was taught that it was always the man who pursued the woman. Further on Farmer Wants a Wife, Matt told Jordyn that he had always liked her and wasn't taking her out on a date because he wanted to see how he felt about the others.

New episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

