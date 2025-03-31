"Final Vows is exactly how I felt" — Married At First Sight Australia's Dave admits it was the moment he knew where he stood with Jamie

Dave and Jamie were introduced as one of Married At First Sight Australia's strongest couples, forming an early connection that appeared promising. However, as the experiment progressed, differences in emotional readiness created uncertainty in their relationship. Jamie expressed her feelings openly, while Dave struggled to reach the same emotional stage.

Despite these challenges, they kept working at their relationship, culminating in the critical juncture of Final Vows. In a special interview with 9Entertainment on March 31, 2025, Dave remembered the importance of that moment by saying:

"The bond Jamie and I have is super special and super respectful. Final Vows is exactly how I felt, and it was super, super special to keep us alive."

Dave reflects on his Final Vows decision with Jamie on Married At First Sight Australia

Dave’s perspective on their journey

Dave reflected on the progression of their relationship and the challenges they encountered. He recalled their Married At First Sight wedding day, stating,

"Jamie, the moment I saw you walking down the aisle, my heart nearly jumped out of my chest. You were like a firecracker packed into the smallest, most perfect package. And from that moment on, I knew this was going to be something unforgettable."

He addressed their emotional differences, referencing Jamie's early expression of love.

"Six weeks into our marriage, you told me you loved me. It was overwhelming, I wasn't ready to say those words back. But I promised I would show up no matter what and over the past three months, I've done my best to live up to that promise," he explained.

Despite moments of uncertainty, Dave emphasized that their connection remained strong..

Jamie’s concerns and decision

Jamie acknowledged the difficulties they faced, particularly regarding emotional alignment. She expressed her initial hopes for the Married At First Sight experiment, stating,

"Dave, I came into this experiment hoping I'd find my person. I wanted to break old cycles and finally find the nice guy who would make me feel heard, valued, and seen."

She described how their dynamic provided her with a sense of safety and understanding. However, she addressed her concerns about their emotional progress, especially following Feedback Week.

"It made me question if I'd really fallen in love with you or just the idea of you," she admitted.

Despite these doubts, she ultimately decided to continue their relationship beyond the Married At First Sight experiment.

"So yes, I do want to take this relationship beyond the experiment because I don't think it's the end of our story. In fact, it may just be the beginning," she concluded.

Moving forward after the experiment

Dave's decision to continue the relationship was clear as he stated,

"I came here looking for something that could last, something worth holding onto. With you? I believe that is possible. So today, I choose us. Let's give this a real shot. I want to leave here with you and whatever comes next, I'm ready if you are."

The Final Vows moment solidified their decision, with both expressing a willingness to see where their relationship would go outside of the experiment. Jamie responded with enthusiasm, stating that they had "done it."

The couple left the ceremony together, prepared to navigate their relationship in a real-world setting.

Watch how the couples make their final decisions as Married At First Sight's Final Vows continues Monday at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

