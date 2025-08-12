  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Florida survivors recall escape from 14 feet of floodwater during Hurricane Ian on NBC's Survivor Mode

Florida survivors recall escape from 14 feet of floodwater during Hurricane Ian on NBC's Survivor Mode

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 12, 2025 08:26 GMT
NBC
NBC's Survivor Mode (Image via NBC)

The NBC docuseries Survivor Mode shares firsthand accounts from Florida residents who endured Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact in September 2022. In the third episode, survivors from Fort Myers Beach describe their efforts to escape rising floodwaters that reached 14 feet and the collapse of their homes.

Ad

Over 150 people lost their lives during the storm, and the episode highlights the struggle to survive amid extreme conditions. Several individuals detail the life-threatening moments when they had to abandon shelter and navigate floodwaters to find safety.

How Fort Myers residents survived rising floodwaters during Hurricane Ian in Survivor Mode

Harrowing escape from collapsing home

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mary Wojciechowski recalled the moment their house on Fort Myers Beach began to fail, describing how the roof and floor started "buckling." She also explained that part of the ceiling fell on her head. Wojciechowski, her partner Mitch Pacyna, and their neighbor Bob Campbell were forced to jump into floodwaters approximately 14 feet deep.

On the Survivor Mode episode, she described the challenge of helping Pacyna, who did not know how to swim. Wojciechowski planned to tie a sheet around him for support, but was separated after a wave knocked him backward. She resolved firmly not to let the hurricane kill her.

Ad

Wojciechowski and their dog, Lulu, survived the ordeal, but Pacyna did not. His body was later found half a block away from their home.

Rescue efforts and survival tactics

Ad

After escaping the collapsing house, Campbell found safety in a tree, while Wojciechowski held onto a railing in the water. Campbell described that when he looked up, the first thing he noticed was Mary’s arm gripping the railing of a house. Mary emphasized the importance of staying alive, saying,

“I just knew I had to survive."

Wojciechowski also shared that seeing Bob and knowing he was there made her feel a sense of "safety" during the ordeal.

Ad

Several hours later, the water level dropped enough for them to move to a neighboring house. Wojciechowski stated she purposely avoided thinking about Pacyna during the ordeal.

“I did not think about Mitch. I didn’t want to,” she said on Survivor Mode.

She explained that blocking out those thoughts helped her endure. The experience took place over roughly six hours before they found shelter in a house that was still standing.

Ad

Other accounts of survival in Fort Myers

Tom Maes, a survivor, is featured in the Survivor Mode episode on Hurricane Ian (Image via NBC)
Tom Maes, a survivor, is featured in the Survivor Mode episode on Hurricane Ian (Image via NBC)

Other survivors shared their experiences during Hurricane Ian. Louis Rouleau recounted being on a houseboat where he had to cut loose a nearby anchored boat to avoid a collision, explaining that it was a matter of choosing between the boat and their own safety. He added,

Ad
“Once you're in a life-or-death situation, you don't have any feeling anymore, you got to do what you got to do.”

Tom Maes and his wife survived rising floodwaters by floating on a mattress inside their home, with waves eventually reaching the roof. After the storm, their daughter found them in poor condition, and they were airlifted for medical care. Maes later shared that recovery involved lasting psychological effects.

Ad

Survivor Mode is available to watch every Monday at 10 PM ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications