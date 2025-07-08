"Giddy inside" — Love Island USA’s Iris reacts after kissing Pepe following baby challenge

Love Island USA season 7 episode 31 featured a development between Iris and Pepe after the baby challenge. The pair spent the day taking care of two baby dolls, which led to a private conversation and their first kiss. In her confessional, Iris said,

“I feel like so like giddy inside. I feel like I've been like wanting to hear that. That means he probably was nervous a little bit.”

The interaction followed a shared moment on the daybeds, marking a shift in their dynamic after the Love Island USA task.

Iris and Pepe share a kiss after bonding through the baby challenge in Love Island USA season 7

Reflection on the experience

During a conversation on the daybeds, Iris and Pepe shared their thoughts about the experience of taking care of the baby dolls. Pepe said it was "cool" to see Iris in a different element, noting how the challenge revealed another side of her.

Iris, in turn, observed Pepe’s gentle behavior during the challenge, telling him,

“I feel like you really enjoyed it because you were really like careful and like gentle with the baby. Like no one else was like that.”

The couple cited that the challenge allowed them to spend more time observing each other’s behavior. Iris shared that she "had fun" the whole day, and Pepe agreed, saying it was a fun experience, later mentioning "taking care of two babies."

A deeper look at Iris’ values

The Love Island USA couple's talk also shifted to Iris’ family life and the role her mother plays in her dating decisions. When Pepe asked if Iris’ mom was a “helicopter mom,” Iris explained,

“No. But it’s just funny like the way she asks me about things. She’s just like so curious about my life.”

Iris said her mother is very involved in her dating life and is picky about who she dates. If she doesn’t like someone, she’s quick to say so and doesn’t hold back her opinions.

Pepe followed up by asking if Iris tells her mom everything, and Iris responded,

“Yes, I do. I do. I tell her everything. She's very like picky about the guys that I like date.”

The moment that led to their first kiss

Later in their conversation, the pair reflected on their time cuddling the night before. Pepe said it was nice to cuddle and described kissing as "nice," while Iris agreed with his statement. Pepe then admitted he had wanted to kiss her earlier in the day, saying,

“I did want to kiss you a few times, especially when we were laying down with the babies.”

Iris responded by saying not in "front of the babies," acknowledging the timing. The interaction continued with Pepe expressing that he still wanted to kiss her, and Iris encouraged him, saying he didn’t have to "ask" her. This led to the kiss that Iris later reflected on in her Love Island USA confessional. She said,

“I don’t think the kiss felt like Pepe was nervous. At all.”

Their exchange closed with Pepe telling Iris he liked her lips, and Iris responded by saying he had good lips as well.

Tune in and stream season 7 of Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.

