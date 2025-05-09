"Gonna affect every sector of the economy" — Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary on the impact of AI

Shark Tank expert Kevin O'Leary recently shared his stance on the impact of artificial intelligence, or AI, on the global market. In a video posted on his official Instagram account (@kevinolearytv) on May 8, 2025, Kevin highlighted that AI would eventually and inevitably affect every sector of the economy, global markets, and large and small businesses.

" AI, artificial intelligence, is gonna affect every sector of the economy, including your business," Kevin said.

The Shark Tank panelist added that AI, when used properly and effectively, can benefit entrepreneurs without emerging as a threat. He insisted that business owners utilize the tool to enhance their productivity and ensure their products and services reach their consumers appropriately and with the right impact. That way, AI could be used as a tool for improvement.

Kevin posted the video with the caption, saying:

"AI is revolutionizing EVERYTHING. Your competitor is using it to be more productive. Are you? I use AI to refine social media ads—every word optimized. Use it right, and it’s a game-changer."

Shark Tank expert Kevin O'Leary urges entrepreneurs to use AI to combat market competition

In the video posted on Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary's Instagram, Mr. Wonderful (aka Kevin) clarified that AI would impact the economy one way or another without fail, bringing changes to the different sectors. He then stated that business rivals and market competitors would eventually use artificial intelligence to "become more productive."

Productivity, according to Kevin, was the key feature of artificial intelligence, which he believed was more convenient than harmful if used effectively. He advised his viewers to use AI to solve a "pain point," not to do everything. The Shark Tank expert then revealed how he used AI to benefit his business.

"We do a lot of commercial storytelling on social media for all our companies. We make sure that our 15 and 30, and 59-second commercials are tested by AI; by multiple models to see if every word is perfect in communicating the message," Kevin stated.

The investor added that just by "one use," he could increase the productivity of his company. Kevin pointed out that AI helped fine-tune whatever content humans produced or generated to ensure it was flawless.

"Most people don't know how to use it" — Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary says startups should start training people on how to use AI

In another video posted on his Instagram channel on April 2, 2025, Kevin discussed a hidden business opportunity that had to do with training people on how to use AI. He claimed it was a startup idea that was "being overlooked."

While it was a service business, Kevin claimed it could still make "a ton of money" if used effectively. According to the investor, AI could be used to take away the "pain point" out of someone's learning time and make them more productive.

"AI has such great potential. Most people don't know how to use it," he added.

Kevin believed that people's lack of knowledge about artificial intelligence was the area that could be capitalized on by service sectors and turned into a "huge" business.

At Data Center World 2025, which was held in Washington, DC., in mid-April, the Shark Tank investor shared that he was building the world's largest AI factories under a project called Wonder Valley, an off-grid AI data center under construction in Alberta's Municipal District of Greenview in Canada. He claimed that data centers were the day's "gold rush."

Stream Shark Tank episodes on Hulu.

