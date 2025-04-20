"That's not the way to do it" — Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban shares his honest take on Trump's border policies 

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban recently shared his opinions on America's political environment—immigration and border policies implemented by President Donald Trump. In a YouTube video titled Mark Cuban on Trump’s Tariffs, Elon Musk, and Biggest Shark Tank Regrets, posted on April 17, 2025, Mark shed light on the negative and positive impacts of the laws.

Ad

While expressing his take on the border policies surrounding the further militarization of the US-Mexico border, Mark said:

"There's a lot of ways to scare people. Just walking up to somebody with a mask on, that's not... That's not the way to do it."

The Shark Tank investor added that he would appreciate Trump's border work if it meant deporting "criminals." He believed that it was conceptually a "good" idea for the betterment of the United States. However, Mark criticized when, under the guise of the law, the authorities reportedly went up to people on "the streets" to remove them.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban shares insight on Trump's policies that stand out

Ad

As reported by The Guardian, after retaking the White House, the U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to stage the "largest deportation operation in American history," while referring to the individuals crossing the US-Mexico border to seek asylum in the country. The President planned to target such people by conducting raids and deportations in undocumented communities.

The policy and its effects allegedly spread fear among the legal as well as the illegal immigrants living in the US. According to the same publication, as the administration continued to expand on its deportation mission, images of masked federal agents detaining people emerged in the latest week. It not only instilled a sense of anxiety within the citizens but also seemingly brought the methods of Trump's administration into question.

Ad

It also invited scrutiny as critics reportedly wondered if the people wearing the masks were trying to hide their identities.

Ad

Shark Tank panelist Mark Cuban, while speaking about the government's work, criticized the emergence of masked agents detaining international students on campus or near their homes. Although he appreciated the concept behind introducing strict measures, he was not in favor of having masked agents dislocate random people from their residences.

Mark opined that it was not the right way to instill fear among those involved in unlawful activities, adding that it was one of Trump's policies that stood out the most for him.

Ad

When the interviewer asked the Shark Tank investor if he could name policies under the Trump administration that he appreciated, he confessed that he liked the work on the border. He added that although he had campaigned for Kamala Harris, he wanted someone to "fix the border." However, while he liked the concept, he found flaws in its execution.

Ad

On the contrary, the Shark Tank expert also commended the policy to sell American citizenships for $5 million. He believed it was "easy money," especially for corporations, and could emerge as a "great alternative" for H1B visas.

Hearing that, the interviewer asked Mark if he would go back and change his vote, since he appreciated some of the changes introduced by Trump. Mark replied that although he was "not a fan of Donald Trump," he helped his government with healthcare and other things and would continue to do so because he wanted to do "what's best for the country."

Ad

Mark then explained his vote by saying that while there was no "perfect candidate," Kamala's "pluses and minuses were stronger than Donald Trump's." Soon after, the interviewer asked the investor if he would ever run for office. Mark rejected the idea, saying there was "no chance."

"I wanna lay in bed and read my emails," he added.

Shark Tank episodes are available to be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More