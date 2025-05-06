“Got an eviction notice”- Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran recalls her landlords accusing her of “monkey business”

The investors on Shark Tank gained massive fame after appearing on the show. Their life stories and expert opinions became highly sought after, leading to many interviews and podcast appearances. In one such instance, on The Jennifer Hudson Show aired April 9, judge Barbara Corcoran shared how she once turned a problem into profit.

Reminiscing about how her landlords thought she was up to "monkey business" in her apartment, she said:

"I got an eviction notice and I couldn't understand why because I paid my rent."

She shared that this was during the time that she was renting real estate to city bankers, so around 15 of them would show up at her doorstep in a day. She further stated how it impacted the thoughts of her landlords and what the situation culminated into.

What Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran shared about her landlord's accusation

During her visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, she mentioned that they knew Barbara almost got evicted out of her own apartment one time and asked her to share more on the same. Barbara called it a "silly story" then proceeded to recall it.

She shared that it was her first year of business and she was operating her business out of her apartment, which was also shared by her two roommates. She added that her landlord and her super of the building saw her bringing young men to her apartment.

"My landlord and the super who lived in the building constantly saw me bringing young men up to my apartment," she revealed.

The Shark Tank investor further clarified that she was renting apartments to these men and was showing them around town so they could guage the locality they were trying to rent out their apartment in. She stated that she would have around 15 men come to her house in a day. They were all city bankers, so her landlords thought she was doing "monkey business" in her apartment.

This led to the eviction notice she received from her landlord. She said she didn't understand why he asked her to move out when she, alongside two of her roommates, always paid the rent. So she went to the landlord's office and asked him why she was being evicted.

"He explained to me what he thought I was doing for that apartment," she added.

She clarified to him the nature of her work and told him those were her clients. Turning the situation around in her favor, Barbara told the landlord that she was getting his main competitor $50 more rent than he was getting. She explained that she was building walls in the apartments, making one bedroom into a bedroom and a den.

"Why would you call his apartments, we only got a one bedroom, whereas with my apartments got a one bedroom and a den for the same price," she added.

The Shark Tank investor shared that the landlord changed his mind at this, and gave Barbara his whole building to rent. She said that became her first account. Jennifer acknowledged her efforts and said that Barbara turned lemons into lemonade.

For more updates on Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran's life, fans can follow her official Instagram account, @barbaracorcoran.

