“Spring clean yourself” – Shark Tank star Barbara shares advice about self-reflection

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran is known for her sharp business instincts and decades-long real estate expertise, but in a video posted to Instagram on April 30, she offered a different kind of advice— one centered on personal growth.

“The weather's warming up and it's a great time for spring cleaning, but don't overlook spring cleaning yourself,” the Shark Tank star said in the video.

Sharing a practice she has followed for years, Corcoran encouraged viewers to visit a library during springtime, make a two-column list of what they like and do not like about their life, and commit to changing everything on the negative side.

“Spring cleaning yourself, so important,” she emphasized.

Shark Tank investor Barbara reveals her practice of spring cleaning

In the video posted to Instagram on April 30, Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran provided a personal method of self-reflection tied to the spring season. Drawing from her own experience, she said:

“What I would do that might be helpful to you is I would always go to the library in the springtime, bring a big legal pad and put a line down the middle.”

The Shark Tank star explained that the left side of the page should include “everything I like about my life, what’s going on,” while the right side should list “everything I don’t like about my life.” Corcoran advised a decisive next step:

“I would promise myself that I’d leave the library and change everything I didn’t like about my life.”

She described the process as both simple and impactful, encouraging others to follow the same routine.

Shark Tank investor Barbara reflects on the real estate market

In addition to sharing thoughts on personal development, Corcoran recently commented on the state of the real estate market. In April, she posted a video on TikTok and Instagram in which she described the current market as an opportunity for buyers.

“Now is a great time to get a good deal,” she said. “Why? Because everybody’s hesitating.”

As of April 29, 2025, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 6.88%. Corcoran attributed the hesitation in the market partly to uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements.

“They’re worried about everything in the economy, and buyers stall when they feel that way,” she said, referring to the general sentiment of homebuyers.

Despite the instability, Corcoran urged buyers to act quickly, saying that in a month or two, conditions could normalize and competition would increase. For now, she said, buyers have access to the best selection and prices, making it a prime moment to purchase real estate if they have the means.

In an April interview with FOX & Friends, Corcoran elaborated on her stance, highlighting that market hesitation is creating rare opportunities for buyers to negotiate good deals. She shared that she had shifted much of her own investment portfolio away from the stock market and back into real estate.

According to her, some properties she had previously passed on were now becoming viable deals again—clear evidence, in her view, that it was a strong time to buy. Addressing the broader economic impact, she added:

“[Macroeconomic pressure from the tariffs] causes uncertainty in the commercial market. Large companies aren’t committing to long leases. It causes tremendous uncertainty in the buyer market… buying new homes, buying old homes.”

As of April 2, shortly after Trump signed a new tariff executive order, mortgage rates briefly exceeded 7% before settling just below that level. Bankrate reported that by the end of April, the national average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.9%, and the 15-year fixed rate was at 6.11%. Corcoran pointed out that this was reminiscent of past periods of volatility.

“Last month, we had almost 14% of all contracts fall apart, which is very unusual. Last time we saw it was right on the heels of COVID. People got scared, but then the market came back by storm,” she said. “That’s exactly what’s going to happen here.”

Shark Tank continues to air on ABC every Friday.

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More