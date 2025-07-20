  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "Great parent" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell on his relationship with Arionne

"Great parent" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell on his relationship with Arionne

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:44 GMT
The Quintessential Gentleman MOCTales With Carlos King &amp; Martell Holt - Source: Getty
Martell at the The Quintessential Gentleman MOCTales With Carlos King & Martell Holt (Image via Getty)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 premiered on July 19, 2025, with an episode titled NDAs and DNA. In one of the segments of the episode, Martell discussed his love life and fallout with Marsau in front of Destiny. While speaking about the former, he shared his opinion of his partner, Arionne, confirming that their relationship had changed since before.

Ad
"She's a good girl. Very smart. Great parent. I feel that I'm lucky to even have her on my side," Martell said.

However, the relationship had not always looked so pleasant for the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star. In a flashback, Martell was shown calling Arionne a "peasant." He explained that at the time, he was already married, which contributed to his aversion toward her. However, the situation was no longer the same, as Martell admitted to regretting disrespecting Arionne in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He confirmed that his perspective on her had changed, and that he was dedicated to becoming a "one-woman man." While talking with Destiny, Martell also said that he was helping Arionne through nursing school, adding that Arionne was looking forward to possibly getting engaged to him.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville alum Martell reflects on his feud with the Scotts

Ad

After Martell updated Destiny on his love life, he asked her about hers, to which she replied that she had not been in contact with Lance. She stated that Lance might be "busy with a new baby." While speaking to the Love & Marriage: Huntsville cameras, Destiny revealed that she first heard about Lance's child "on the internet when he posted it" 10 minutes after texting her Happy Thanksgiving.

"I thought the text was odd because we hadn't spoken since LA, and then when I saw the post, it was almost, like, was that a nervous type of, 'Let me say something to her,' I don't know, it was weird," she explained.
Ad

Destiny admitted that she had a "little bit of an issue" finding out about Lance's child through the internet because she got "attacked for it." When asked, she confirmed that Lance had not informed her about his newborn baby beforehand "at all."

Ad

Hearing that, Martell exclaimed that he was happy not to be on social media. Destiny contradicted him, noting he was "absolutely on social media recently."

"The moment that you stepped into social media with the Scotts video. The Martell I know, you better than that," Destiny remarked.

Referring to an interview he and Arionne did with a person the Scotts had allegedly been intimate with, Martell said that "they [Marsau and Maurice] deserved it." The Love & Marriage: Huntsville alum stated that it was his time "to say something," as a form of retaliation.

Ad

While Martell said that he felt "good" by attacking the Scotts, Destiny argued otherwise, saying it was not the solution to a conflict. She spoke from her personal experience of having been in arguments and facing "online rhetoric," noting that she did not make videos to "get back at people" because she knew the "road to vengeance doesn't lead you anywhere."

"Some things are just worth it," Martell argued.
Ad
Ad

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville female cast member continued to discourage Martell from walking down that road and urged him to focus on his family and business. Destiny advised Martell to be "invested in the community" and real estate, rather than spend his energy on feuds.

She motivated him not to ruin everything he had worked hard to build.

"Martell still shows up as a brother figure to me. Martell's emotions are very raw. I think he has a big heart. I think he is sensitive, which is why you get those big reactions, but he's always been supportive of me," she told the cameras.
Ad

In the closing statement, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville alum assured Martell that her intention was not to disregard his feelings, but to prevent him from sabotaging himself. Martell appreciated her advice, but when Destiny asked him to shake on it, he refused.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville episodes can be streamed on OWN.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications