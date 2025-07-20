"Great parent" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell on his relationship with Arionne

Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville season 10 premiered on July 19, 2025, with an episode titled NDAs and DNA. In one of the segments of the episode, Martell discussed his love life and fallout with Marsau in front of Destiny. While speaking about the former, he shared his opinion of his partner, Arionne, confirming that their relationship had changed since before.&quot;She's a good girl. Very smart. Great parent. I feel that I'm lucky to even have her on my side,&quot; Martell said.However, the relationship had not always looked so pleasant for the Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville star. In a flashback, Martell was shown calling Arionne a &quot;peasant.&quot; He explained that at the time, he was already married, which contributed to his aversion toward her. However, the situation was no longer the same, as Martell admitted to regretting disrespecting Arionne in the past.He confirmed that his perspective on her had changed, and that he was dedicated to becoming a &quot;one-woman man.&quot; While talking with Destiny, Martell also said that he was helping Arionne through nursing school, adding that Arionne was looking forward to possibly getting engaged to him.Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville alum Martell reflects on his feud with the Scotts View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Martell updated Destiny on his love life, he asked her about hers, to which she replied that she had not been in contact with Lance. She stated that Lance might be &quot;busy with a new baby.&quot; While speaking to the Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville cameras, Destiny revealed that she first heard about Lance's child &quot;on the internet when he posted it&quot; 10 minutes after texting her Happy Thanksgiving.&quot;I thought the text was odd because we hadn't spoken since LA, and then when I saw the post, it was almost, like, was that a nervous type of, 'Let me say something to her,' I don't know, it was weird,&quot; she explained.Destiny admitted that she had a &quot;little bit of an issue&quot; finding out about Lance's child through the internet because she got &quot;attacked for it.&quot; When asked, she confirmed that Lance had not informed her about his newborn baby beforehand &quot;at all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHearing that, Martell exclaimed that he was happy not to be on social media. Destiny contradicted him, noting he was &quot;absolutely on social media recently.&quot; &quot;The moment that you stepped into social media with the Scotts video. The Martell I know, you better than that,&quot; Destiny remarked.Referring to an interview he and Arionne did with a person the Scotts had allegedly been intimate with, Martell said that &quot;they [Marsau and Maurice] deserved it.&quot; The Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville alum stated that it was his time &quot;to say something,&quot; as a form of retaliation.While Martell said that he felt &quot;good&quot; by attacking the Scotts, Destiny argued otherwise, saying it was not the solution to a conflict. She spoke from her personal experience of having been in arguments and facing &quot;online rhetoric,&quot; noting that she did not make videos to &quot;get back at people&quot; because she knew the &quot;road to vengeance doesn't lead you anywhere.&quot;&quot;Some things are just worth it,&quot; Martell argued. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville female cast member continued to discourage Martell from walking down that road and urged him to focus on his family and business. Destiny advised Martell to be &quot;invested in the community&quot; and real estate, rather than spend his energy on feuds. She motivated him not to ruin everything he had worked hard to build. &quot;Martell still shows up as a brother figure to me. Martell's emotions are very raw. I think he has a big heart. I think he is sensitive, which is why you get those big reactions, but he's always been supportive of me,&quot; she told the cameras. In the closing statement, the Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville alum assured Martell that her intention was not to disregard his feelings, but to prevent him from sabotaging himself. Martell appreciated her advice, but when Destiny asked him to shake on it, he refused.Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville episodes can be streamed on OWN.