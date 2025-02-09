"We've always had chemistry" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Destiny denies dating Lance for a storyline

On February 8, 2025, Love & Marriage: Huntsville released Part Two of the reunion special, during which host Carlos questioned Destiny about her relationship with Chris and Nell Fletcher's son, Lance. When he asked her if she was genuinely attracted to Lance or dating him for a storyline, she said:

"I've always been attracted to Lance. We've always had chemistry and I don't need to use it for a storyline."

Carlos then asked Destiny to reveal her age so he could calculate the age difference between Lance and her. While Destiny refused to disclose it, saying she was "grown," Nell claimed Destiny was nine years older than her son, who was 33. Although Destiny dismissed her answer as incorrect, Nell stood firm on it.

Trending

When Carlos asked Chris and Nell if they would accept Destiny as their daughter-in-law, they answered vaguely, stating it was Lance's decision to finalize who he would want as his life partner. However, they said they needed to know more about her. Meanwhile, Nell confessed Destiny had some "growing to do."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Nell and Chris refuse to share their opinions on Destiny and Lance's relationship

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion special saw Carlos ask Destiny if she felt that she did not appear vulnerable on screen or struggled to "give" much to the show. Destiny admitted she did not put her best foot forward at times because she lacked the mental space to give. She revealed she had a "lot of healing" to do to make herself vulnerable and a "better version" of herself.

It led Carlos to ask Destiny if she was "using" Lance as a storyline to boost her appearance. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star clarified that her chemistry with Lance was genuine and had been so for years.

While Destiny said she was "grown," claiming she and Lance were six to seven years apart, Nell interjected by saying they were nine years apart. She revealed Destiny was 42 years old, but the latter disagreed. Although Nell asked the question directly to Destiny, she refused to disclose it, and only said she was "grown."

Carlos then asked Destiny what about Lance made her want to pursue dating him.

"Lance and I have had this crazy type of chemistry for years. And we both met in the midst of going through our divorces and I think timing was just right for us to see, like, see what this is," the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star said.

Destiny revealed they were still getting to know one another and would continue on that path to ensure they were right for each other. When Carlos further asked Destiny if she saw herself getting into a relationship with Lance, she said she was "happy with dating" as of now.

When Nell was asked for her opinion of Destiny, she said she did not know her well enough to comment on her relationship with her son. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast member confessed she rarely discussed Lance's relationships at home but revealed Lance called Destiny a "nice lady" and complimented her energy and personality.

However, when asked if Nell would accept Destiny as her daughter-in-law, she said:

"So, me, Fletcher, LaTisha, Marsau, Lance, Destiny, we all went out to dinner. There was a joke made about Destiny being my daughter-in-law and I said I'd be honored. That's what I felt then. I can't honestly say that I feel that way now."

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star explained she needed to know more about Destiny, and stated that she was not upfront and "forthright" with her. Similarly, Chris refused to say if Destiny was "good" for his son. Meanwhile, Nell claimed Destiny needed to mature, stating that she often disapproved of certain things Destiny said.

Regardless of their opinions, Chris and Nell refused to share their answers, leaving the final decision with Lance and Destiny.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 airs on Saturdays at 8 pm ET only on OWN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback