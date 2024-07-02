"He's def about to move crazy" — Love Island USA fans react to Miguel's excitement for Casa Amor

Love Island USA released its latest episode on Monday, July 1, 2024, featuring Casa Amor, and had a much-awaited twist that left fans speculating about it. The Islanders were split into two groups - men and women - and introduced to six newly single women and men, respectively.

The male cast members could decline the invitation to Casa Amor and remain at the main villa. Rob, who was single, decided to find a compatible partner at the new location, and Kenny, Aaron, Kendall, and Aaron followed him after some contemplation. However, it was Miguel who seemed the most excited to sprint out of the villa and meet new singles.

"I ain't gonna lie to you. I'm trying to go," said Miguel.

Love Island USA fans took to X to express their opinion on Miguel's reaction to the Casa Amor announcement, with many stating that he was "about to move crazy."

Miguel was paired with his Love Island USA co-star Leah Kateb after admitting he was attracted to her. Leah reciprocated his feelings and approved of their relationship. However, Miguel's excitement about Casa Amor right after he chose Leah, left many fans unimpressed.

"Miguel is there got a summer vacation and exposure he is not there for love #loveislandusa #loveisland," wrote one fan.

"May we never come in contact with men like Miguel #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Miguel is a wh*re. He really belongs to the streets. #loveislandusa," a person tweeted.

"i havent seen wh*rish behavior like this since johnny in LIG. miguel ur insane #loveislandusa," wrote another fan.

However, other Love Island USA fans were unaffected by Miguel's behavior and believed that the show gave him the opportunity to explore other connections. They said that he could look at other connections to find his best match, as anything else would defeat the purpose of the show.

"I like Miguel and I also like the fact that he does things with his chest. No sneaking around. He's so funny as well #LoveIslandUSA," one fan tweeted.

Leah, meanwhile, explored other connections and participated in a kissing game with the Casa Amor boys. This led to many Love Island USA fans using it to justify Miguel's actions.

"you can't hate the man, leah's having a BLAST in them casa boys," commented another person.

"People act like it's crazy that he went all in but I don't think she'd gaf. She's probably gonna recouple anyway. She just thought he was hot," a fan said.

"Nobody is going to be mad at Miguel for moving crazy in casa, bc we knew what he was and also ik my girl Leah will move crazy too ... she really said "If I can't pick 1 I will pick them all" #loveislandusa," tweeted another person.

Miguel's journey so far on Love Island USA season 6

Miguel arrived at the Love Island USA villa as a "bombshell" on day nine of the latest season and connected with Liv. He then coupled up with her in the following recoupling ceremony.

However, their journey soon faced turbulence when Miguel became infatuated with Kendall's partner, Nicole. He confessed that he had genuine feelings for her and wanted to explore those feelings. His statement made Nicole feel "giddy," and she reciprocated his feelings and sealed the conversation with a kiss.

When Kendall heard about the kiss, he distanced himself from Nicole. However, in Love Island USA episode 16, she paired with Kendall and confirmed that she felt a better connection with him.

Meanwhile, Miguel was chosen by Leah after having admitted his feelings for her previously. After the ceremony, Miguel complimented his partner and mentioned she had "eyes he can look at all day." He even shared he felt they were the strongest couple in the villa.

In episode 19, with Casa Amor's introduction, Miguel appeared excited to meet girls, which did not surprise Leah. In a confessional, Miguel said:

"These women are gorgeous, bro. The women in the villa are gorgeous, but these ones are my type gorgeous, bro. I'm trying to stay calm. But it's hard!"

At Casa Amor Miguel connected with the new Love Island USA "bombshell" Sierra, and revealed to her that his relationship with Leah was "very new." He also told her that he wasn't "entirely invested in it." As he spoke to the cameras, Miguel complimented Sierra.

"That face. Damn, she's got a beautiful face. Her voice. Damn, she's got a beautiful voice. And her vibe. Damn, she's catching my vibes, man," said Miguel.

Love Island USA fans speculate the direction Miguel's relationship with his co-star will take by the end of Casa Amor week.

Love Island USA season 6 airs every day except Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

