How long does Casa Amor from Love Island USA last? True test of a relationship, explained

Love Island USA season 6 featured the much-awaited Casa Amor on Monday, July 1. It introduced six new girls and six new boys to stir the existing relationships in the villa. The most scandalous segment of the show, Love Island USA Casa Amor, serves as the ultimate loyalty test for the islanders who have already coupled up inside the Fijian villa.

Casa Amor, or Love House in Spanish, is usually inaugurated at the halfway mark of the season, where the islanders get to mingle with new 'bombshells' and explore other connections. It typically lasts three to four days, unfolding in a house not far from the main villa.

In a video posted on Love Island USA's YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 2, host Ariana Madix opened up about Casa Amor's tempting nature, hinting at potential chaos:

"As we prepare to uncover what lies beneath, one thing's for sure, Casa Amor will have no shortage of temptation. Every glance, every chat, every plate of avocado toast could lead to so much more."

Love Island USA season 6 Casa Amor challenges the couples' loyalties

The format of Casa Amor explored

Viewers saw the unveiling of Casa Amor in the latest episode of Love Island USA, which aired on Monday, July 1. It is the much-awaited twist to the show that puts the strongest relationships in the villa to the test. The islanders are divided into two groups — women and men — and are separated for three to four days. While one group sets out for Casa Amor, the other remains in the main villa.

New 'bombshells' arrive at both locations to mingle and potentially form new connections with the original islanders. While the newcomers entice the cast members to give in to the temptations, the latter decide whether they want to stay committed to their current partners or explore new relationships.

After the Casa Amor week, a recoupling ceremony occurs that decides the fate of the islanders. Each cast member must pick between their partner and a 'bombshell.' Couples are reunited if both individuals choose each other, however, if both choose the newcomers, two new couples will form.

If one islander chooses to couple up with a 'bombshell' while their partner decides to reunite, the latter will return to the villa, single, whereas their partner will pair up with the 'bombshell.' The newcomers who remain single by the end of the week will be eliminated from the show.

Casa Amor 'bombshells' threaten relationships on Love Island USA season 6

In episode 19 of Love Island USA, the men were given a choice to either go to Casa Amor to meet the 'bombshells' or stay in the villa. Each of them decided to head to the new location to explore other connections.

Later, Ariana Madix informs the girls about their partners' decision. The news moves Kaylor to tears as she recalls how Aaron had recently professed his feelings to her. She states she would have stayed if she had the choice.

"I've been with him, like, every single day for the last three weeks. We haven't been recoupled, we haven't been with anyone else. So, it sucks losing my best friend in here, but, what we have is, like, I feel like, irreplaceable," said Kaylor.

Both Kaylor and Aaron kiss multiple people when the two groups play Spin The Bottle. However, Kaylor informs Serena that she misses Aaron and regrets kissing the others. On the other hand, Aaron indulges in the game and engages in a private conversation with 'bombshell' Daniela.

In the next episode's trailer, Aaron voluntarily kisses Daniela, which surprises the other male cast members. Rob advises him not to do "anything stupid" or "Kaylor will be crushed."

At the same time, Serena shares that her mind is "going a mile a minute" as she is constantly thinking about Kordell. Elsewhere, Kordell gets physically intimate with 'bombshell' Daia outside the game, revealing Serena and her are "neck and neck."

Meanwhile, Liv and Robert, look forward to meeting the newcomers as they are single themselves, whereas Leah, Nicole, and JaNa appear calm about their partners' choices. Viewers are curious to see the future that awaits the couples of Love Island USA season 6.

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursdays to Tuesdays at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.

