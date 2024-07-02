Love Island USA season 6 episode 19: Casa Amor recap and more details explored

Love Island USA season 6 aired its nineteen episode on Monday, July 1, 2024. In this segment, viewers saw the beginning of Casa Amor during which the original cast members had to spend time apart as they were divided into two houses.

As the men made their way to Casa Amor and met a new set of single female islanders, the women bonded with another batch of male islanders - all ready to make connections of their own. As per Peacock, the islanders faced the "ultimate test" as they played a spin-the-bottle game in their separate villas.

The episode started with the male contestants receiving a text message, informing them about Casa Amor. The first text asked them to pack their bags and leave for the "mini" vacation without saying goodbye to their partners. However, the second text stated that the male islanders had a choice: to opt for the vacation or stay in the villa with their current partners.

All the male cast members of Love Island USA season 6 decided to accept the invitation and made their way to Casa Amor.

Love Island USA season 6: Islanders choose to go for Casa Amor and play spin-the-bottle game

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 9, the segment started with the boys receiving invitations to Casa Amor which they could have declined but they didn't. Although Rob told the other male cast members that he didn't think they should accept, Miguel was the first one to make his way to the new villa and Rob followed suit.

The other boys discussed what to do and Kenny, the latest bombshell, noted that he spent 90% of his time on the show with Jana. Even after saying that his goal was to explore and then find a connection, Kenny also went to Casa Amor.

Kordell, Kendall, and Aaron, all of whom had strong connections in the villa, contemplated what to do. Kendall asked the other two islanders what they should do, noting their similar positions. He added that although they had strong connections, they needed to test how strong their relationships were.

Kordell noted that he wanted to test his chemistry to solidify his relationship with Serena. Meanwhile, Aaron pointed out that he and Kaylor previously said they were not "closed off" to exploring other connections. He mentioned that Love Island USA's Casa Amor could either "make or break" their bond.

Moreover, Kordell further said that he had boundaries set for his time in the new villa.

"I'm not kissing no girls, I'm not gonna stop myself from getting to know them but the thing that I will do is set my boundaries. I'm not going to be smooching these ladies because I have respect for Serena," Kordell added.

Ultimately, they also decided to go to Casa Amor and left without saying goodbye. Love Island USA host Ariana Madix later informed the girls about what the male islanders were up to. While Leah was okay with Miguel's decision, Jana said that Kenny probably went to "watch over" the other boys. Nicole stated that if Kendall found something stronger there, he deserved it and while she wouldn't be happy about it, it was fine.

Serena wasn't convinced with Kordell's decision to leave and told the girls that the couple had just kissed for the first time the previous night. She added in a confessional that she would find out soon enough how strong their bond was. Kaylor started crying when she found out Aaron also chose to go to Casa Amor

"I've been with him like every single day for the last three weeks. We haven't been recoupled, we haven't been with anyone else. S.o it sucks losing my best friend in here," Kaylor said in a confessional.

The Love Island USA season 6 islanders met their new companions and got to know them better. Miguel said that the newcomers were gorgeous and his "type. Back at the girls' villa, Leah noted that she couldn't choose one among the new entries and wanted to "pick 'em all." Aaron read out another text message, which notified them about an upcoming pool party.

Love Island USA newcomer Sierra and Miguel spoke about the latter's relationship with Leah. He said that although his partner was beautiful, he wasn't "heavily invested." Meanwhile, Leah warmed up with Ignacio. She told him that she was happy with Miguel, but was "open" to exploring.

Jana interacted with Josiah and while they seemed to bond, the female islander was put off by him when the latter revealed that he previously dated two women at the same time. She told the cameras that although she wanted to give the season 6 newcomer a chance, there was a "fat red flag."

Later in the episode, the cast played a game of Spin-the-bottle in their respective villas. Whoever the bottle landed on, they had to pick a card and do what it said. Both Aaron and Olivia got a dare to kiss the islander they wanted to. They decided to perform the dare.

Kaylor and Rob's card asked them to pick two islanders with whom the former wanted to have a three-way kiss. Serena and Kenny were told to kiss the islanders who were their types "on paper." Newcomer Ignacio and bombshell Miguel were asked to kiss two season 6 islanders and to rate each kiss out of 1-10.

Kordell's card stated that he had to choose a contestant who he thought was shy. The picked contestant then had to mention another islander of their choice and kiss them. Although the cast had to indulge in this task, other members shared kisses with the newcomers outside of the challenge.

Love Island USA season 6 will return with episode 20 on June 2, 2024 on Peacock, featuring more events from Casa Amor.

