"The chemistry is beautiful"— Love Island USA season 6 fans stan Leah and Miguel

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, June 30, 2024. During the segment, Leah and Miguel, who coupled up in the previous recoupling ceremony, further explored their connection.

Viewers saw the two talk and open up about their lives outside the show. Seeing the couple together, fans of the show took to social media to chime in on their relationship and hope that they two last. One person, @Rainyzion, wrote on X:

"Leah and Miguel, how do you not like this? The chemistry is beautiful #loveislandusa"

Love Island USA fans react to Leah and Miguel's relationship (Image via X/@Rainyzion)

"Leah and Miguel actually have so much chemistry #loveislandusa," another person mentioned.

"Leah and Miguel actually make so much sense as a couple. They really should have more time together before casa #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

Love Island USA season 6 fans wanted more time for Leah and Miguel before Amor Casa set for this week:

"We def shoulda had one more week before case. cuz why leah and migual and jana and Kenny actually kinda cute..im sad we didn't get more time with those couples, cuz they all def recoupling #loveislandusa," one person wrote.

"Leah and Miguel got me geeking so bad pls put off casa amore #loveisalndusa," a viewer commented on X.

"Aaron dropping the L bomb, Serena admitting to having feelings towards Kordell, Leah and Miguel barely having enough time as a couple. Can Casa Amor seriously wait???? #loveislandusa," a fan wrote online.

Some Love Island USA season 6 fans also noted that Miguel had chemistry with everyone on the show:

"If I had only seen this clip of Miguel and Leah in soul ties, I would actually think they’re cute. Seeing Miguel have this much chemistry with everyone when you know he’s never been in a relationship is crazy, fear men fr #loveislandusa," one person commented.

"you would actually say miguel has good chemistry with leah but seeing him move in the villa, he even has chemistry with my neighbours grandma so watch him hold onto leah knowing she’s popular lmao he did he say he came here to win #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 — Leah and Miguel get to know each other more

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 18, Miguel and Leah spoke about the latter choosing him in the latest recoupling process, which sent Connor home. When the 'bombshell' told her he was happy where he was, Leah told him she was about to ask him if he was happy she chose him.

The season 6 newcomer told Leah that he was scared that she wasn't going to pick him and said that he was happy. He added:

"Genuinely, you are a vibe-y girl. Like, you make me laugh. Just so easy to talk to, you're very beautiful. You got eyes I can just look at all day."

Leah told the Love Island USA 'bombshell' that she felt like she was "permanently blushing when she was near him. Miguel told him that there was so much he liked about the islander.

"I'm excited to be coupled up with Miguel. I feel like the situation with Connor made me a little scared because it all felt very serious, very fast. So, I love that he's not, like, crazy-serious because it won't scare me off," Leah said in a confessional.

Speaking to Kordell about him and Leah, Miguel later told the cast member that he was really happy. The latter pointed out that the newcomer was "buzzing" and that his ears were turning red. When it was time to call it a night, the female cast members noticed that Leah was putting make-up on for bed. They cheered for the cast member while Cassidy hugged her.

After the Love Island USA season 6 episode aired, fans of the show took to social media to chime in and noted that Leah and Miguel looked good together.

All episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.

