"Didn't stand a chance"— Love Island USA season 6 fans react to Cassidy's elimination

Love Island USA season 6 aired a new episode on Sunday, June 30, 2024. During the segment, two cast members were eliminated from the Peacock reality show after an eventful and unique elimination process.

Once it was announced that viewers saved Serena and Kordell, Aaron and Kaylor, Nicole and Kendall, Leah and Miguel, and Jana and Kenny from the upcoming elimination, Rob and Cassidy, and Olivia and Nigel were at risk of returning to the mainland. Ultimately, the islanders chose to to safe, and the new 'bombshells' Nigel and Cassidy were sent home.

Love Island USA season 6 fans took to social media to chime in on the elimination and noted they felt bad for Cassidy. One person wrote on X:

"Poor Cassidy didn't stand a chance #loveisland #loveislandusa"

"I feel back for Cassidy because none of the girls stand by her because she was a late bombshell. However picking Rob was your downfall. I feel bad for her. Hopefully she will be ok. #LoveIslandUSA," a person mentioned.

"I actually LOVE that they had to stand behind their votes. No hiding whatsoever but I feel really bad for Cassidy. ONE of them could've stood over there. I think Liv would've understood, she's kind! #LoveIslandUSA," a viewer commented.

Love Island USA fans were divided by Leah's stance to save Olivia aka Liv over the newest bombshell:

"And Leah girl STAND UP, you really wanted to save the girl who embarrassed you infront of everyone instead of Cassidy who literally had no one behind her poor thing. #loveislandusa," one person wrote.

"I'm not a fan of Leah but to the people who are mad at her for not standing behind Cassidy- you still would’ve been mad if she didn’t stand behind liv because then it would’ve been the Andrea vote all over again. it was basically a lose/lose situation for her! #LoveIslandUSA," another person commented.

"I liked Cassidy but Leah is not at fault here like she is truly dam**d if she does and dam**d if she doesn’t #loveislandusa," a fan wrote online.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further commented:

"This is so f*cked…of course all of them are gonna choose the people who have been there longer, it’s so obvious the producers are rigging it for Liv and Rob to stay in the villa, I feel so bad for Cassidy #loveislandusa," one viewer mentioned.

"Love island producers very wicked and calculated because who tf in the villa was gonna keep Cassidy & Nigel over Rob and Liv? #loveislandusa," another fan commented.

Love Island USA season 6 episode 18 — Two islanders leave the show

Love Island USA season 6's latest episode featured yet another twist during the elimination ceremony. Contrary to the previous fire pits, the safe contestants had to pick who they wanted to save by standing behind them instead of collectively naming the people they wanted to send home.

Out of the unsafe contestants, i.e., Rob, Cassidy, Olivia, and Nigel, Olivia was the most supported by the rest of the islanders. Serena, Leah, Jana, Kaylor, and Nicole stood behind her, while Aaron, Kordell, and Kendall stood behind Rob.

While Nigel had only Kenny standing behind him, Cassidy had nobody, and since the two had the least number of people in support of them, they were sent packing.

Cassidy and Nigel, who entered the show on day 13, were only on the show for three days as they were dumped on day 16. One of the female contestants Cassidy formed a bond with was Leah Ketab. When she was told she only had 30 minutes to pack her bags and say goodbye, the eliminated contestants expressed her discontentment with Leah.

Cassidy said:

"Like I came in here and had your back through a lot of stuff like when I hardly really knew you and kind of like showed my loyalty to you."

In response, Leah told the Love Island USA season 6 'bombshell' that although she loved her, she had to vote for Olivia.

After the episode aired, viewers took to social media to react to the elimination. They felt bad for Cassidy but noted that the cast member didn't stand a chance considering Olivia had been in the show since day 2 while she only just became a part of the group.

