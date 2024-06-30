Love Island USA season 6 has been making headlines since it started because of some controversial moves by the contestants. Rob has been at the center of this media frenzy, be it his reaction to Andrea's elimination, or his response to Kendall deeming him the least trustworthy contestant in the Love Island USA villa.

Now, Rob has made his way to the headlines again because of his recent bombshell partner Cassidy. She had the choice to pick between Mikhail and Rob when she entered the villa, she felt more of a connection with Rob so she picked him and they became a pair.

However, in episode 16 of Love Island USA season 6, released on June 28, Cassie said something the fans think was directed at Rob.

Lately, she mingled with Connor, who isn't her match. Giving reasons for her connection with Connor, Cassie said that the "people" who she might have been attracted to when she entered the villa, "behavior wise maybe turned me off", which is why she was talking to other people like Connor to see if she has a better connection there.

Trending

Fans thought the remark was directed at Rob because he was her partner, and the camera panned to him reacting to it right when she said it. Fans took to X to comment on this moment. One fan said:

"Lmao Rob looked hurt when Cassie said some of the guys actions turned her off".

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Cassie saying people she wanted to know turned her off and Rob’s reaction to that is killing me".

Another user said:

"Cassie saying she got the ick after watching Rob’s little meltdown omg im SICK".

One fan wrote,

"Robs face whenever Cassie said “some people’s behavior turned me off” showed that he knewww that was ab him".

Another netizen said:

"cassie already being “turned off” by rob cuz he sat there and looked stupid while everyone conversed".

"Cassie saying behavior of some in the villa killed any interest and then the camera panning to Rob is priceless", said another.

One user wrote:

"CASSIE LMFAOOOOOO we all know she’s talking about Rob with the “your behavior turned me off” ate him up".

"Rob rolling his eyes at Cassie’s answer knowing she was talking about him im crying", said one user.

What is going on with Rob in the Love Island USA season 6 villa?

It all started when Rob matched with Leah at the very beginning of Love Island USA season 6 before there were any hindrances from the bombshells. Come, Olivia, Rob remained loyal to Leah and wanted to stick to her despite attention from Olivia.

Things unfortunately weren't the same when Andrea entered. Rob left Leah for Andrea, which came as a shocker to the rest of the housemates as well. At the time of eviction, when Andrea was eliminated, Rob thought the girls plotted against her because they sympathized with Leah.

However, after Andrea left, he tried rekindling his relationship back with Leah, which was disapproved by most. Come Cassidy, Rob moved on with her, but Cassie didn't find what she was looking for in Rob, instead, gravitated towards Connor.

Now it is for the fans to see who Rob pairs with in the upcoming episodes, or if he has to go home.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 come out every day, except for Wednesdays, only on Peacock.

