Love Island USA season 6 recently featured Andrea's emotional elimination, followed by Rob's wish to exit the show alongside her. In the latest episode, which aired on June 24, Rob contemplated his decision to leave and eventually stayed, bidding Andrea a tearful goodbye. With the departure of his partner, Rob was single in the villa.

He was previously in a relationship with fellow co-star Leah. They were deemed one of the strongest connections in the house, not only by fans but also by the cast members. Things changed after Andrea Carmona entered the villa and stole Rob from Leah, switching relationship dynamics. However, with Andrea's elimination, fans saw Leah and Rob circling back to each other.

Their budding relationship received mixed reactions from the Love Island USA fans. While some were excited to see them reunite, some were taken aback. Fans took to X to express their take on the development.

"Don't judge me but Leah and Rob are peaking my interest again #loveislandusa," wrote a fan.

"Andrea is gonna watch the episode thinking she's gonna see Rob missing her and see Rob and Leah rekindling instead lmaooo somebody might have to check her into psych #loveislandusa," another fan commented.

"I know Andrea sitting at home mad as f**k watching Rob and Leah possibly rekindle things #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

However, there were a few who were skeptical about Rob's actions. With Andrea and Hakeem eliminated, Rob and JaNa were rendered single. Love Island USA fans predicted Rob would pair with a new single, betraying Leah again.

"Rob playing leah all over again for re-coupling safety knowing he's going to be telling the new bombshell he lov-likes her within a week just like andrea #loveislandusa," one person wrote.

"Rob has coupled up with a new bombshell each time. I expect that to continue," wrote another fan.

"I need my girl Leah to stand up real quick please, we cannot have Rob play her AGAIN as soon as the next bombshell walks in #LoveIslandUSA," a person tweeted.

Some fans were content with the direction Leah and Rob's connection took and hoped to see a positive development.

"I know it's toxic asf. But I'm hoping Rob and Leah end up together lmfao. It's just so entertaining. #LoveIslandUSA," one fan commented.

"I'm sorry, if Leah goes back to rob, I 10000% support her! Cry about it #loveislandusa," another fan commented.

"I think i'm just as bad as rob, there's something wrong with me because why could i be rooting for leah and rob again #loveislandusa," a person tweeted.

"Hate rob so much but leah and him are just so GOOD together idc idc idc!!!! #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

Rob decides to stay in the Love Island USA villa after Andrea's elimination

After Andrea was announced to be voted off the island, Rob insisted on leaving alongside her. However, the other cast members spoke otherwise. In a private conversation with Andrea, he revealed he wanted to test the strength of his feelings for her from within the villa.

"I can still, like, see how I feel about you, like, while I'm still here, and then if it's just so obvious, then I'm just gonna leave," confessed Rob.

Seeing Rob's grief, JaNa approached him, urging him to revisit his relationship with Leah. During their conversation, Rob stated he would regret leaving the Love Island USA villa without exploring other connections. He confessed he harbored feelings for Leah and that they never subsided.

Leah asked Rob for a conversation to discuss the status of their connection. She confessed her relationship with Connor was not her "ideal situation," which took Rob by surprise. The Love Island USA cast member said she cared about Rob despite their bitter breakup. Hearing that, Rob revealed he never stopped caring about her either.

As their conversation hinted toward reconciliation and the conclusion of unresolved feelings, Love Island USA fans eagerly await to witness the future of their relationship awaits.

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursdays to Tuesdays at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.