"I feel like it's fake"— Aaron and Kaylor’s relationship divides Love Island USA season 6 fans

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, June 30, 2024. During the segment, Aaron Evans almost told his partner, Kaylor Martin, that he loved her.

Kaylor and Aaron are one of the few islanders who have been matched up since day one and have chosen to recouple at every recouping ceremony. In the latest segment, episode 18, they expressed their feelings and told each other they were falling in love.

Fans of the show took to social media after the segment aired and chimed in on their relationship. While some were happy for the couple, others weren't sure how genuine the connection was. One person wrote on X:

Some other fans wrote:

"Aaron and Kaylor are so bland and fake. Casa is going to break them and I can't wait. #Loveislandusa," another person mentioned.

"Liv and Rob just gross me out. Like wtf gurl, we don't want him around you nor Leah. Aaron and Kaylor couple seems just sooooo fake I do not buy their relationship #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

Several Love Island USA season 6 fans defended the islanders and said:

"Kaylor and Aaron are the only stable 1 couple, and yet do absolutely nothing for me lol #loveislandusa," one person tweeted.

"Why do some ppl think no one voted for kaylor and aaron? i actually think they’re quite popular since they’re only couple who isn’t problematic within their couple (for now lol) and they’re og’s, and the public will always love that combination #loveislandusa," a viewer chimed in.

"Aaron & Kaylor are having future talk. I really love that this is actually going beyond the villa #loveislandusa," another fan commented.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further said:

"I'm sorry but I'm still not buying Aaron and Kaylor #loveislandusa," one person wrote.

"Kaylor and Aaron are cute idc what anyone says like we can't deny they have the strongest connection #loveislandusa," another fan commented.

Aaron and Kaylor open up about their feelings in Love Island USA season 6, episode 18

In Love Island USA season 6, episode 18, Aaron and Kaylor talked about their relationship. Aaron told Kaylor that he really liked and fancied her.

"Basically, I nearly told you two things today that I had to hold myself from saying because I was like, f—k, this is actually really scary and I would never, ever use that word as well. I just feel like there were times and I am not going to say the L word but there were times where I was just like, I L this about you, and I L this about you and it felt, really scary even thinking about that thought process." Aaron said.

The Love Island USA season 6 islander said that his heartbeat was "going crazy" and that he hated the feeling because it was "super difficult." Kaylor asked him if it would make him feel better if he knew she felt the same way.

"I definitely like have love for you, and like, I love who you are as a person," Kaylor said.

The Love Island USA season 6 female cast member said she felt similarly and that they wouldn't know what the other person felt since they didn't have "these chats." Although Aaron said it was tough, he assured her that he would end up doing that for her. He explained that he was having difficulty expressing himself. Kaylor said what he was trying to say was that he was falling in love with her.

"Yeah, basically," Aaron added.

After the episode aired, fans of the Peacock show took to social media to chime in on their relationship. Although some didn't believe Aaron and Kaylor's connection was genuine, others rooted for them, calling them the "strongest" connection in the villa.

All episodes of Love Island USA season 6 are available to stream on Peacock.

