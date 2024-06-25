“They were just being spiteful” — Love Island USA season 6 star Aaron chimes in on Andrea’s elimination 

Most of the members of the Love Island USA season 6 villa were left in tears when Andrea was sent packing in episode 12 on June 23, 2024. Her partner, Rob, was ready to leave the house with her because he thought her elimination was unjust.

Aaron was also upset because he understood Rob's situation but most importantly, he didn't want his friend to leave. He summoned Rob aside for a chat before the latter made any decision to leave the villa. He tried to convince his mate to stay for him.

Rob affirmed it saying he didn't want to leave his friend. Aaron then said:

"They [Girls] were just being spiteful because, you know, Rob ended it with Leah. He also didn't want to be with Liv".

For the unintiated, female cast members picked Andrea, while men chose Hakeem for elimination in the latest episode of Love Island USA season 6.

What did Aaron say to Rob to make him not leave the Love Island USA season 6 villa?

Aaron started to coax Rob into staying by expressing that he didn't want to instruct him on what to do or not to do in the game. Rob shared that he wanted to leave because he came to the show trying to find a connection, and he did, with Andrea. So he didn't see the point in continuing his journey on the show now that she was eliminated.

Aaron said he was aware of that but he didn't want Rob to go. The latter affirmed his sentiments by saying he didn't want to leave Aaron either. Rob then responded that the only reason he thought of staying was because he wanted to be with his friend. Aaron stated that it would be different if Rob wasn't there and that:

"It will be so sh*t".

Aaron noted that the girls sent Andrea home because they were either influenced by their protective instincts for JaNa and Nicole, or they were spiteful after Rob left Leah for Andrea, and also left Olivia. He added:

"They just didn't like the idea of Rob being happy".

Aaron then called the girls "idiots", and Rob stated that they made a "selfish" choice. Aaron said that although he didn't want to see JaNa leave, things hadn't worked out for her in the villa with her two relationships. He added that it was "Love Island" and not "Friendship Island", and they were not here to keep friends safe. Rob eventually decided to stay.

Why did Aaron and Rob think that girls decided to eliminate Andrea out of spite on Love Island USA season 6?

Rob was initially paired with Leah and seemed content in his relationship because after going on a date with Olivia, he still chose to stay loyal to Leah. But the dynamic changed with Andrea walked in as a bombshell. Boys who wanted to pair up with newcomers (Andrea and Nicole) were asked to queue up. That's when Rob gave in and said sorry to Leah.

Besides Rob, other male contestants namely Hakeem, Kendall, and Kordell also left Olivia, Hannah, and Serena respectively to be with Andrea or Nicole. So when Andrea picked Rob as her partner, the rest of the ladies understood Leah's plight because their position too was threatened by Andrea's entry, just like Leah's.

Andrea also didn't focus on building or mending her connections with the rest of the girls in the house. Instead, she emphasized on spending more time with Rob and getting to know him better. This was the reason Aaron and Rob thought the girls took out Andrea when they had a chance.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 come out every day except for Wednesdays, only on Peacock.