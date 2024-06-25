"Jokes on him"— Love Island USA fans react to JaNa setting Rob and Leah up to get back at Connor

Love Island USA season 6 featured unforeseen twists and drama in the villa. From Leah's unexpected coupling with Connor to Andrea's emotional exit, the popular dating show successfully entertained its fans. In the latest episode, which aired on June 24, viewers saw JaNa urging Rob to reconnect with his ex-partner Leah after Andrea's eviction.

JaNa's partner, Connor, recently left her to couple up with Leah, claiming he held back because she was with Rob. However, he insisted on pursuing her after Rob and she broke up. JaNa was taken aback by his sudden change of interests and felt misled.

Love Island USA fans, unhappy about JaNa's situation, felt satisfied when JaNa prompted Rob to reconcile with Leah after she confessed she did not fancy Connor anymore.

"Connor was looking absolutely RIDICULOUS when Leah was talking to Rob! Jokes on him! Shouldn't have treated our girl Jana bad! Ha! #loveisland," wrote a fan.

"Connor heart broken and hurt and now he telling us in the confessional like we gaf #loveislandusa GO AGAINST JANA ITS GON COST YA," another fan wrote.

Love Island USA fans praised JaNa's plan of action, content to see she prioritized herself.

"Jana planting them Leah/Rob seeds and nonchalantly walking away as if she's not masterminding Connor's execution. Put this woman on LOVE ISLAND GAMES. #LoveIslandUSA," one person tweeted.

"Jana setting up leah & rob to get back together so connor could be voted off the villa. this strategic mastermind...#loveislandusa," said one person.

Viewers were dissatisfied with Connor's demeanor toward JaNa. When she urged Rob to talk with Leah, making Connor uncomfortable, many on X said it was his "karma" for betraying JaNa.

"Not Jana was fanning the flames of Connor's downfall she said Rob go get ur girl #loveislandusa," another person tweeted.

"Connor being played this way makes my heart full. tried to play in jana's face and look how sweet karma is #loveislandusa," one person wrote.

"Jana vibing and Connor suffering as Leah pulls Rob. Life comes at you fastttt #loveislandusa," another person wrote.

"Like comes at you fast Connor. You had all this energy to hate on Jana, now your karma is here #loveislandusa," one tweet said .

"Connor getting irritated seeing Rob and Leah develop feelings again is so satisfying. That man did JaNa extremely dirty and he's left with no one now #loveislandusa," said another tweet.

JaNa and Connor's fallout in Love Island USA season 6

JaNa was initially paired with Coye. They appeared to have a solid connection; however, JaNa was unhappy with his nonchalant attitude and frustrated by having to initiate the conversation every time. When 'bombshell' Connor arrived at the Love Island USA villa alongside Hakeem, JaNa saw a better partner in him.

During the recoupling, she picked Connor over Coye, marking Coye's eviction from the villa. Soon, two other 'bombshells,' Andrea and Nicole, entered the show. Andrea expressed an interest in Rob, who was coupled up with Leah. However, after approving of Andrea's infuation with him, Rob paired with her, leaving Leah single.

At the same time, Connor opened up to JaNa about his feelings and said he felt a genuine connection with Leah since he walked into the Love Island USA villa but did not pursue her since she was with Rob. He further stated that he would like to explore his chances with Leah, which shocked JaNa since she was under the impression that Connor and she were going strong.

During the Love Island USA recoupling, Connor chose Leah and humiliated his former partner by mentioning "it wasn't a difficult decision to make." In a kissing challenge that followed the next day, Connor rated JaNa's kiss lower than Leah's, which further upset JaNa.

Leah's infatuation with Connor quickly faded away, and she informed JaNa about it. Meanwhile, Connor became aware of his status with Leah and feared the worst. Sensing an opportunity to reunite Rob and Leah, especially after Andrea's elimination, JaNa approached Rob with a few words.

"Connor and Leah could be great. It's just that we've all agreed that Leah and Rob could be stronger. I can't say too much because it looks like I'm the hater girl," said JaNa.

Fans eagerly anticipate the future that awaits Rob and Leah while wondering if Connor will be sent home anytime soon.

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.