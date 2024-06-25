Love Island USA introduces new singles, popularly known as 'bombshells' into the villa to stir relationship dynamics and test the compatibility of existing couples. Season 6 has already welcomed a few, while many more are yet to come. The latest 'bombshell' that arrived was fitness model Miguel Harichi.

Just as the previous 'bombshells' settled and forged connections, Miguel entered to change the equations. He felt infatuated with multiple female cast members but was especially drawn to Olivia "Liv" Walker, and at the recoupling that followed, he paired with her.

Things, however, took a turn after he revealed he did not want to settle with Liv and wanted to explore his connection with 'bombshell' Nicole, who was with Kendall. In episode 12, released on June 23, Nicole and Miguel kissed.

Soon, in episode 13 which aired on June 24, Nicole confessed her actions to Kendall.

"Seeing Kendall doubt himself breaks my heart ... MIGUEL WHEN I CATCH YOU!! #loveislandusa," said one fan.

The Love Island USA fans were not impressed with the recent developments and soon took to X to come in support of Kendall.

"why was Nicole smiling when she told Kendall that Miguel and her kissed. she know damn well she don't want Kendall and she want MIGUELLLLLL, Nicole is internally happy cause she can now explore that since she ain't get sent home #loveislandusa," another fan wrote.

"everybody is on 10 and nicole thinks this is the best time to tell kendall that she made out with sexy a** miguel? #loveislandusa," another person tweeted.

Other fans urged Kendall to move on from Nicole and develop a relationship with other female contestants on the show.

"I think Kendall should just move on from Nicole. It's obvious she has deeper feelings for Miguel at this point so he needs to just keep his eyes out for a bombshell. #LoveIslandUSA," one fan commented.

"Kendall does NOT play. When he found out Hannah kissed someone, he immediately distanced himself. He's doing the same with Nicole. Love that for him #loveislandusa," another person tweeted.

"Kendall just pull back and move around...Nicole don't know what she wants lol #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

Witnessing Kendall's troubled situation, Love Island USA fans sympathized with him, stating Nicole will get "played" by Miguel eventually.

"I feel bad for Kendall. I love him so much. Miguel is about to play in Nicole's face so bad. #loveislandusa," said a tweet.

"I don't like how Nicole is playing my boy Kendall. It's not sitting right with me at all #LoveIslandUSA," another fan said.

"Miguel blowing up Nicole's coupling with Kendall. He a lil messyyyyyy. The producers need to send Kendall a bombshell ASAP #loveislandusa," a person wrote.

Nicole confesses kissing Miguel in Love Island USA season 6

In the latest episode, shortly after Andrea's eviction from the villa, Nicole gathered the courage to confess to Kendall that she kissed Miguel. In the private conversation, she stated that she was torn between Miguel and him.

"When we talked he [Miguel] kissed me, and it doesn't change how I feel about you," Nicole said.

She also mentioned that the female cast members prevented her elimination because they wanted to give her a "fair chance" to explore her connection with Miguel. After discovering the truth, Kendall was left feeling flustered.

"Obviously, like, I don't love hearing that at the end of the day, like, it's, you're here for yourself and gotta find the best connection," said Kendall.

Kendall was previously paired with Hannah but felt a better connection with Nicole. Soon, Nicole and Kendall coupled up, leading to Hannah's elimination from the Love Island USA villa. Before their relationship could develope, Miguel expressed his interest in Nicole, while the latter approved of his feelings.

Miguel said while Liv was a "great girl," he did not feel anything more than a physical attraction to her. At the same time, Nicole stated she did not feel "giddy" around Kendall as she did with Miguel. Fans, upset with the budding romance, eagerly anticipate the outcome of Nicole's confession.

Love Island USA, released on June 11, airs Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.