The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion revealed a shocking claim about Stacey's relationship with her boyfriend TJ. In the third and final part of the reunion which was released on March 2, 2025, the show's host, Andy, asked Eddie, Wendy's husband, about his conversation with TJ. Eddie explained that TJ told him he wasn't invited to the reunion.

Ad

TJ also claimed he would never return to DC and that someone owed him money. When asked who, TJ said it was Stacey. The conversation took a surprising turn when Eddie revealed that TJ claimed Stacey paid him to be with her.

The other cast members were stunned, with Gizelle even asking for some clarification.

"He [TJ] said that he wasn't invited. He said that he's never going to be in DC again. He said that someone owes him money. I mean, he said she paid him to be here," revealed Eddie.

Ad

Trending

Stacey denied owing TJ money, stating she ended their relationship due to the pressure of the show. She couldn't understand why TJ would make such claims, further insisting they weren't true.

Stacey Rusch speaks out against TJ's claims on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

Ad

Andy Cohen sat next to Stacey Rusch to see the footage of Eddie and TJ's conversation over the phone backstage. The conversation came after Stacey announced her breakup with TJ during the second part of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion.

However, TJ dropped a bombshell of his own during the third installment, claiming Stacey paid him to be on the show.

TJ made the claims during a FaceTime call with Eddie and Gregory, which was captured by the cameras present in The Real Housewives of Potomac's reunion. He stated that Stacey owed him money and refused to attend the reunion because he wasn't invited.

Ad

TJ also expressed his dislike for Stacey and the show, saying he would never return to DC again.

"I ain’t going to that fake ass show with those fake ass people. Obviously she didn’t invite me. I ain’t never gonna be in DC again," said TJ over phone.

Ad

Stacey's costars, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Jacqueline Blake, were shocked by TJ's claims, but Stacey couldn't believe what she heard.

Stacey found TJ's claims hurtful. She couldn't believe someone who claimed to be honest and a man of God would say such things. Stacey insisted TJ was lying.

She said she never paid him a dime or owed him any money.

"I can’t believe someone who prides himself on being a man of God and being honest, and someone who would, I think, loves me, even if we’re not together, would say that?" Stacey stated.

Ad

Ad

Stacey also denied offering to pay TJ's expenses to attend the reunion. She said she never paid for him to visit her. Stacey felt betrayed by TJ's claims, saying it felt like the rug had been pulled from under her.

Stacey had been surprised by TJ's behavior on camera before as she ended things with him over the holidays after seeing how he disrespected her on the show.

Stacey expressed her opinion on TJ on the last week's The Real Housewives of Potomac episode. She claimed that seeing how TJ spoke to her and how her family reacted was tough for her.

Ad

Having their romance in the spotlight was too much, especially since it was Stacey's first relationship after splitting from her husband of 16 years, Thiemo Rusch.

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 concluded with the third part of the reunion on March 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback