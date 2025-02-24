"Storyline boyfriend" — The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Stacey and TJ's breakup

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 released episode 19, titled Reunion: Part 2, on February 23, 2025. The segment saw Stacey Rusch update her co-stars on her personal life, revealing she was not only divorced from her estranged husband but was also no longer in a relationship with her boyfriend, Thomas Anthony "TJ" Jones. Hearing the news, Keiarna asked:

"Were they ever together?"

While the ladies laughed, Stacey explained that although TJ was one of the "best people" she realized it was "a lot of pressure" being in a relationship with him. Stacey revealed she watched the show and was disappointed to see TJ's "shocking" behavior. She was also critical of how he spoke to her. Additionally, she stated it was "tough" and "hurtful" to hear people say she had paid him to be on the show.

Stacey mentioned she had broken up during the holidays and was now focusing on herself. She added that her daughter, Arabella, was also doing "well." The Real Housewives of Potomac fans took to X to comment on Stacey and TJ's breakup. While many said they were not surprised, others felt the timing of the announcement was suspicious.

A fan of The Real Housewives of Potomac reacts to Stacey and TJ's breakup (Image via X/@graciejones730)

"The gag is Stacey was never with TJ, it was a storyline boyfriend," a fan wrote.

"Raise your hand if you’re not surprised that Stacey and TJ aren’t “together” anymore?" another fan commented.

"Not together anymore? Now Girls yall know TJ and Stacey weren’t “together” fr fr," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac were not surprised by the breakup, claiming the relationship was not real to begin with.

"Stacey and Tj not being together..*pretends to be shocked," a user reacted.

"stacey and that man were NEVER together. no one was even green-lighting the script they were trying to pitch. bye," a person commented.

"Stacey hired TJ to play her bf for a storyline and we all knew she was gonna show up to the reunion saying they broke up," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac speculated Stacey's decision to announce her breakup at the reunion instead of earlier.

"Stacey waited until the reunion to tell us she’s no longer with TJ?!? Now question comes did this breakup only happen because the cameras stopped rolling?" one user posted.

"Even as someone who only watched via clips, the timing of that breakup is looking a little too convenient for me. Stacey & TJ aren’t beating the allegations," a person reacted.

"Stacey had all this time & she waited a month before the reunion to “breakup” with TJ just so she could conveniently talk about how she realized she deserves better AFTER watching the show! You needed Bravo to show u he’s trash? how interesting," another commented.

"So, basically nothing has changed" — The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Wendy reacts to Stacey and TJ's post-breakup equation

While discussing her breakup, Stacey mentioned it was "hurtful" to hear people say TJ was more interested in the gym trainer than her, referring to a comment Wendy made at a fan fest about Stacey and TJ's lack of chemistry.

Wendy immediately took accountability for her statement and apologized to The Real Housewives of Potomac star, admitting it was not the right thing to say as her friend.

Later in the episode, when the reunion's host, Andy Cohen asked Stacey if she was still "best friends" with TJ, she answered in the affirmative, surprising her co-stars. Hearing that, Wendy commented:

"So, basically nothing has changed 'cause y'all were best friends before and y'all are best friends now. Y'all weren't having s*x then, y'all are not having s*x now."

Stacey clarified she had not been intimate with TJ, however, she wished him well.

Later in the episode, Wendy's husband, Eddie, and Keiarna's partner Greg called TJ to check in on him. After TJ stated he had been busy evacuating from the LA fires, he explained his absence from the renuion, saying:

"I ain't going to that fake a** show with them fake a** people."

However, he made another claim on the call which was not revealed.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available to stream on Peacock.

