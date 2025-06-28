How did Chef Christina Wilson win Hell's Kitchen? Looking back at her season 10 finale journey

Chef Christina Wilson won Hell's Kitchen season 10 in 2012 after competing against 17 contestants and surviving 16 grueling weeks of challenges. She was awarded a position at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas with a $250,000 salary.

The Hell's Kitchen win completely changed Christina's life as she went on to have a notable culinary career. After rising from her ranks at Ramsay's restaurant, she became the Culinary Director of his U.S. division and later took up the duties of Vice President of Culinary.

Christina also returned to Hell's Kitchen, portraying different roles such as guest judge, sous chef, and mentor. Her stint with the show only improved her bond with celebrity chef Ramsay, so much so that in 2018, he gifted her a home makeover and called her one of the most humble and hardworking chefs he’s ever met.

Chef Christina Wilson's Hell's Kitchen season 10 winning performance explored

Hell's Kitchen season 10 finale premiered on September 10, 2012, pitting the final two contestants, Christina Wilson and Justin Antiorio, for a one last challenge. The finalists were sent to Vegas to plan their menus and select a team of eliminated contestants who would help them with the dinner service.

Christina chose Dana as her first pick, while Justin went with Clemenza. Christina’s team benefited from her positive attitude, facing only minor communication issues.

In contrast, Justin’s team struggled early on, especially when Clemenza threatened to quit shortly after being selected. Things didn't stop there, as it was followed by Royce messing up the crab cakes orders and the team facing an overcooked meat issue.

After both teams were done with the challenge, Gordon Ramsay sent them back to their dorm as he evaluated the diner comment cards.

The Hell's Kitchen judge called the two finalists into his office and told them to stand behind the door with their names. He then asked them to turn the door knobs, informing that the winner would be able to open the door and enter the dinning room.

Christina's door opened, and she was declared the winner of Hell's Kitchen season 10, earning a position at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Las Vegas.

Reflecting on her victory, Chef Christina shared in her February 2021 interview with Mashed that she couldn’t contain her excitement when she walked through the door and was greeted by people cheering her.

"I remember saying the F-word. It's just one of my mannerisms, my dad does it too, when we laugh or have some kind of emotional reaction, we tend to put our hand on our heart. I can remember doing that when the door opened. Justin and I, I felt like, we got along so well and I really, truly felt like we were neck and neck all season," she shared.

Christina added that when she walked through the door, she kind of dipped back a little bit to see if the producers had opened both doors this season as a means of a last-minute twist. However, when she saw Judge Ramsay consoling Justin, she was relieved.

"I dipped back and I saw chef hugging him in consolation. I was like, okay. Then I got on the top of the steps and saw everybody down there and I remember very consciously making myself take a second just to kind of breathe it in because I won't experience that again in my life. Yeah, took a second and then just made sure I didn't trip going down," the Hell's Kitchen season 10 winner said.

Hell's Kitchen episodes are available on FOX and Prime Video.

