How many episodes of The Jinx Part Two will be there? Full schedule explored

The Jinx Part Two premiered recently on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The docuseries consists of six episodes and fans are eager to watch the remaining episodes, which will be released weekly.

The murder mystery miniseries revolves around Robert Durst, a real estate magnate and a convicted murderer. The series features events expanding from 1982 to 2000 and going up to 2001, involving multiple murders. Later in 2015, Durst confessed to all his crimes on a live mic, and that is when the investigation started.

The Jinx Part Two: Full schedule explored

The HBO miniseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst premiered in 2015. Nine years later, The Jinx Part Two dropped on HBO on April 21. The remaining five episodes of the miniseries will be released on Sundays as per the following schedule:

Episodes Timezone Release Time Release Day Release Date 1. Why Are You Still Here? Eastern Time 10 pm

Sunday April 21 2. Friedships Die Hard Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday April 28 3. Saving My Tears Until It's Official Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 5 4. The Unluckiest Man in the World Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 12 Episode 5 Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 19 Episode 6 Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 26

More about The Jinx: Part Two

The official synopsis describes The Jinx Part Two as follows:

“Just hours before that last episode aired, Durst was arrested for the murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles. ‘The Jinx – Part Two’ meticulously chronicles the continued investigation over the next eight years as Durst awaited and sat trial, uncovering new information and following the prosecutor’s case as it unfolded.”

Director Andrew Jarecki uncovered various shocking information from which he came up with The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, in 2015. As per the docuseries, some proofs linked Durst to multiple disappearances. It all started in 1982 when his first wife, Kathleen, went missing.

The first part of the docuseries ended with Durst himself confessing on a live mic.

“Killed them all, of course,” Durst admitted.

Before the final episode was aired, he was arrested.

Susan Berman's trial began in 2017. She was Robert Durst’s friend and he was accused of killing Susan in 2000. Years later, in 2021, based on trial footage and more proof, Durst was convicted of murdering Susan. However, he died on January 10, 2022, in a prison hospital facility in Stockton, California.

Part two of this docuseries continues the first part and picks up from Durst’s infamous confession. The first episode shows how he tried to escape from the arrest and flee to Houston with thousands of dollars and a mask to hide from the authorities.

The episode ends with Durst in a New Orleans prison. This is where he advised his friend not to cooperate with authorities over a call because calls were being recorded.

The synopsis of The Jinx Part Two reads:

“The series brings to light material including interviews with Durst associates who had never before come forward, phone calls Durst made from jail to his friends, family, and lawyers, and video footage from the interrogation room where prosecutors interviewed him after his arrest."

HBO states:

"The series also features candid interviews with both prosecution and defense lawyers, as well as interviews with jurors and the trial judge.”

Additional participants who will appear in further episodes include a long list. A few of those names are Deputy District Attorneys of Los Angeles, Habib Balian, and John Lewin, and Judge Susan Criss. Durst’s defense team including Dick DeGuerin, and celebrity lawyer David Chesnoff will also feature in the docuseries.

Journalists like Charles Bagli (New York Times), and Lisa DiPaulo (New York Magazine), along with Judge Mark Windham, jury members, friends, and associates of Robert Durst will also be part of the show.

The Jinx Part Two episode 2 will drop on April 28 at 10 pm ET on HBO.