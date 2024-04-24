Where to watch The Jinx: Part Two? Streaming platforms explored

The Jinx: Part Two premiered simultaneously on HBO and Max on April 21, 2024, at 10 PM ET. It comprises six episodes and is an extension of the Emmy award-winning docuseries, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

Directed and produced by Andrew Jarecki, the first installment was released almost a decade ago and ended with the shocking admission of crime by Robert Durst as he spoke the chilling lines, "Killed them all, of course."

In the aftermath of this bewildering admission, Robert Durst was promptly put behind bars right after the finale of the first part, which aired back in 2015. The Jinx: Part Two aims to continue from where the first season left off, resuming the investigation into the origin of Robert Durst's crimes while he was arrested and put on trial.

The Jinx: Part Two streaming details revealed

The Jinx: Part Two is available on HBO and Max. The first episode of the docuseries aired on April 21, 2024, at 10 PM ET. The following episodes will continue to air every Sunday on Max at the same time.

Max offers limited free viewing via its Watch Free portal, where the first episodes of the shows can be accessed before one commits to a long-term subscription.

Max comes with three levels or tiers of subscription rates: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free.

Max With Ads offers two continuous streams, 1080p resolution, and 5.1 surround sound quality. Customers will have to bear minimal advertisements, and there are no offline downloads. It is available for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

Max ad-free option removes commercials and provides 30 offline downloads while maintaining the same resolution and sound quality. It costs $15.99 per month or $149.99 annually.

Ultimate Ad-Free provides four continuous streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, 100 offline downloads, and ad-free streaming. The cost amounts to $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually.

What crimes did Robert Durst commit?

Robert Durst (Image via HBO)

The Jinx: Part Two continues the tradition of blending reality television with elements of true crime, as championed by its first installment. The docuseries unfolds the narrative of a convicted murderer named Robert Durst.

Born on April 12, 1943, Robert Durst lived up to 78 years before his demise in January 2022. He was the eldest son of New York City real estate mogul, Seymour Durst.

Robert Durst first came under the radar of the police following the sudden disappearance of his wife Kathleen McCormack back in 1982. Thereafter in December 2000, the police once again suspected Durst when his close friend, Susan Berman, was found shot dead in her apartment. He was also the prime suspect in the murder of his Texas neighbor, Mauris Black, in September 2001.

Durst was made to account for his crimes after he unknowingly confessed to the murders while shooting for the first installment of the show. He was arrested and convicted for the murders of his wife and Berman and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Jinx: Part Two airs Sundays on HBO and Max at 10 PM ET.