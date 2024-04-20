The Jinx Part Two trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The Jinx Part Two has made a comeback nine years after its first part was aired in February 2015.

The first part was epoch-making because it convicted Robert Durst, a New York real estate agent, of murder, after being acquitted of it. His casual confession on the docuseries camera led to his arrest and subsequent trial.

Part two of The Jinx is to focus on the things that transpired after he was arrested in 2015, up until his death in 2021. The docuseries that is to be released on April 21, on HBO, at 10 pm ET, had a trailer released on Max's YouTube channel, on April 12.

Trending

The trailer documents Robert's tries to run away when he finds out that the police are after him for confessing to The Jinx.

It also shows how he gathers an array of his friends to help get his charges dismissed. It portrays how people readily come ahead to help the rich in the hopes of earning from it. It also shows how the nature of one's crime doesn't matter when they're rich.

Three major things to take away from The Jinx Part two trailer

1) Robert Durst trying to run away

The Jinx trailer opens with the impact part one of the docuseries had on society. It brought about a huge change, as Durst accidentally confessed to his crimes on camera saying, "I killed them all, of course".

The part two trailer moves to show Robert trying to elope to a different country. As seen in the clip, Robert tries to change his appearance and goes to the airport to slip off before they can arrest him.

A map to Cuba is featured in the clip, along with several boat rides that he's seen escaping on. However, according to the clip, he gets arrested at the airport.

He's seen making a call to his close friend Steve, informing him about his arrest earlier that day. A detective also opens up about how they had orders to not let Robert get away this time after he was acquitted of murder charges earlier.

2) He puts all his friends together and demands their loyalty

The second segment of The Jinx trailer starts with Robert's former friend Lisa DePaulo's confession.

She says, "When Bob [Robert] has a friend, he expects blind loyalty". Hs friend Douglas Oliver's actual footage of a call to Robert in the jail is attached, where he's seen trying to please his friend saying, "Bob, you were a good friend. I only have the fondest, greatest memories of ya".

Robert is seen instructing his multiple friends asking them to not divulge anything to the DA when they call them asking for incriminating information.

John Lewin the narrator says that people readily do things for someone who has a whole lot of money in hopes of getting some of that money for themselves.

Robert is also seen saying that everybody was going to work together to get him out of prison.

3) The question of moral

Nick Chavin is seen asking a rhetorical question as he says, "What do you do when your best friend kills your other best friend?"

Referring to Robert Durst murdering his long-time friend Susan Berman. All his friends came to his rescue even after he murdered her, who was also a friend to them.

Charles Bagli says that one would never know how they'd react when a good friend to them is convicted of three murders until they are put in that situation.

He too was referring to his friends, who were ready to do everything to get him out of the situation. The Jinx ponders upon the question of money versus morals, concerning Robert Durst's case.

Robert Durst was accused of three murders, first for murdering his neighbor Morris Black, then for murdering his friend Susan Berman, and finally for his ex-wife Kathleen McCormack.

For his charges, he was given life imprisonment without parole and died during his sentence in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback