How many murders did Robert Durst commit? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to bring forth the fascinating story of Robert Durst, an infamous convicted killer and real estate scion, whose erratic behavior, numerous criminal charges, and suspected multiple murders have been a source of several adaptations and documentaries over the years.

There is, however, still a lot about the convicted murderer, who died from cardiac arrest shortly after his sentencing, that we do not know. The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will look into some of the unknown parts of Durst's life. Its synopsis reads:

"Friends of accused murderer Robert Durst talk about his arrest in New Orleans and his whereabouts over the past 30 years."

The episode will premiere on Oxygen on February 14, 2024, at 8.00 PM EST.

In his decades-long criminal career, Robert Durst has murdered at least two people, according to his convictions: Susan Berman, who was found shot in the head in her apartment, and a neighbor in Galveston, Texas, Morris Black.

However, Durst is also accused of killing his ex-wife Kathie McCormack, which many believe started this series of onslaughts. Since her body was never found, it has remained an unsolved case.

The Murders of Robert Durst: A timeline

Robert Durst's earliest accusation dates back to 1982 when his marriage with his first wife, Kathie McCormack, was reportedly souring. In fact, days before her disappearance, McCormack had told many of her friends and family members that Durst should not get away if something happened to her. He allegedly hit her and even forced her to have an abortion earlier.

On February 5, 1982, Durst reported McCormack missing. She was never seen again, despite allegations and a confession on HBO's Jinx that he had "killed them all."

Robert Durst hired his friend Susan Berman, the daughter of a renowned mobster in LA, as his unofficial spokesperson. However, after the police reached Susan Berman in 2000 about McCormack's disappearance, she was found dead in her Los Angeles home, with a gunshot wound to her head. There were no signs of forced entry into her house.

The only evidence the police had was an anonymous letter addressed to the LAPD that claimed there was a "cadaver" in Berman’s house. This is the murder that Durst was ultimately charged with.

The third murder, which Durst claimed was an accident, came in September 2001 at Galveston, Texas, where he moved in April 2001. A family reportedly found a dismembered torso floating off the beach while fishing. The packaging of the severed parts that were later found in the bay contained a newspaper with the address of the boarding house. This boarding house had a receipt with the name of Robert Durst.

Durst was acquitted of this murder after he described in detail how it was an act of self-defense. There was also no motive found for this particular murder.

How old was Robert Durst when he died?

Following his sentencing on October 22, 2021, Durst died months later, on January 10, 2022, after he was admitted to California’s San Joaquin General Hospital. He was 78 at the time and spent the majority of his life evading law.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this case in more detail.

