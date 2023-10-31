Dateline: Secrets Uncovered- Where is Daniel Myers now? 

Daniel Myers is the convicted murderer of Heather Bogle, a 28-year-old woman who used to work with him. When Heather was found in the trunk of her car brutally killed with her fingernails missing, investigators saw this as a crime of experience and passion, by all means. Myers is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the brutal murder he committed.

Heather Bogle's murder investigation was severely botched, and it even led to a two-year delay in uncovering the real perpetrator, Daniel Myers. He was eventually arrested and serving a life sentence in prison.

Where is Heather Bogle's murderer Daniel Myers now?

Daniel Myers during his court hearing for murdering Heather Bogle (image via Distractify)

Daniel Myers was sentenced to prison for life when he pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Bogle in 2019. He is still serving the sentence and would have probably received the death penalty had he not pleaded guilty to his crime.

Heather Bogle was a 28-year-old single mother from Sandusky, Ohio and worked at Whirlpool. She left the factory on April 9, 2015, following her night shift. When she failed to show up to pick up her five-year-old daughter McKenzie from school, she was declared missing. A day later, she was discovered in the trunk of her car, one mile from her workplace, having been fatally shot and with severe injuries from brutal assault. Several wounds from attempting to defend herself were reportedly on her hand.

Two bullets had been fired into her back. It was eventually discovered that the gunshots that had pierced her vital organs in her chest were the reason behind her death. It was also mentioned that she had suffered a significant amount of physical violence after being handcuffed.

Heather's murder was initially investigated by Detective Sean O'Connell, who suspected that Bogle's girlfriend at that time, Carmella Badillo might have committed the crime. However, he ruled it out. He went on to zero in on three other suspects who were later found to be not related to the crime at all.

Daniel Myers was arrested two years later in 2017, by Sheriff Chris Hilton and a new investigator, Major Nick Kotsopoulos. They found incriminating evidence against Myers, which led to his arrest. During an interview with the new investigators, Myers claimed he didn't really know Bogle, even though he had attended the burial and left a note and donation on her GoFundMe page. The investigators returned with a warrant when Myers declined to provide a sample of DNA to compare with the DNA discovered beneath Heather's cuticles. After his DNA sample was matched, he was placed under arrest.

A file picture of Heather Bogle (image via Oxygen True Crime)

It's said that after Bogle turned down Myers's advances for a romantic relationship, he became furious and killed her. After he was taken into custody, ten women came forward to say he had also attacked them, thus confirming this theory and revealing the pattern of his violent behavior.

Daniel Myers entered a guilty plea in court to all five felony counts, including being deemed "a violent sexual predator," despite the overwhelming evidence against him. In exchange, the death penalty was removed from his list of possible punishments. He was then given a life sentence without the possibility of release in addition to 20 years.