Where is Robert Durst now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to look into the famous case of Robert Durst, a real-estate dynasty's scion with an immense fortune who remained a fugitive for years, dressed up and took the identities of other people, and is believed to be responsible for at least three murders. The case has been nothing short of a very long thriller film, with ups and downs all along the road.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, which premieres on February 14, 2024, at 8 pm EST, titled Robert Durst: The Lost Years, will cover his murders as well as his life during a time that not a lot of people know about. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Friends of accused murderer Robert Durst talk about his arrest in New Orleans and his whereabouts over the past 30 years."

After decades of pursuit, trials, and murders, Durst, who also allegedly confessed to the killings during the filming of The Jinx, an HBO docuseries based on him, was ultimately arrested and sentenced for good in September 2021. Less than a year later, the convicted murderer passed away from cardiac arrest at the age of 74.

Numerous films, shows, podcasts, and true-crime stories have been made about his life, and it remains one of the most high-profile cases of all time.

Who was Robert Durst, and what did he do?

Robert Alan Durst was born on April 12, 1943, in Manhattan, to Seymour B. and Bernice Durst. His father was the patriarch of a Manhattan office and apartment building empire founded in 1927 by Robert’s grandfather. He was the oldest of the four children.

Robert grew up in the Westchester suburb of Scarsdale. His luxurious and happy life was disrupted when his mother fell or jumped from the roof of their home. Following this, Durst had a period of unsettled behavior and was even sent for psychiatric counseling.

His behavior as an adult was also largely erratic and impulsive. When he met Kathie McCormack, he dated her for a short time before asking her to move with him to Vermont.

But their marriage quickly started disintegrating because of Robert Durst's alleged controlling behavior. According to Kathie's family, he even forced her to have an abortion. He also allegedly beat her. She even informed her friends that if anything happened to her, Robert would be responsible.

Days later, Kathie vanished from the face of Earth, never to be seen again, starting the wild ride for Robert Durst, which would go on for decades after this.

Over his long and erratic criminal career, the millionaire real estate scion reportedly murdered an elderly neighbor and allegedly killed off his unofficial spokesperson, Susan Berman, a New York Magazine writer and daughter of a famous Las Vegas gangster who was also set to be interviewed for the disappearance of Kathie McCormack.

How much time did Robert Durst get in prison?

After initially escaping prison the first time, Durst was charged again in 2018, when he first stood trial for Susan Berman's murder. While the case of Kathie was still not solid enough, Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in October 2021.

Who did Robert Durst leave his money to?

Robert Durst left his immense fortune to Debrah Lee Charatan, who was still his wife when he died. Though he claimed that his marriage to Charatan was a marriage of convenience to allow her to have the power of attorney, Chartan was declared the executor of his estate after his death in January 2022.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will shed light on this case when it airs on February 14, 2024.

