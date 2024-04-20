The Jinx Part 2: Release date and time, what to expect and more

HBO’s much-awaited true crime documentary, The Jinx Part 2, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 21, at 10 pm ET. It will follow the story of convicted murderer Robert Durst.

The docuseries finale of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst shocked viewers when Durst confessed to multiple murders with merely a few words. As quoted in The New York Times, Robert Durst’s confession read:

“What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

For the unversed, Durst was arrested in 2015 for the murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman in New Orleans back in 2000. He was also suspected of killing his missing wife, Kathleen and his neighbor, Morris Black. The investigation continued for the next eight years while Durst awaited trial.

The Jinx Part 2 also features candid interviews with defense lawyers, the prosecution, the trial judge, and jurors. Durst died on January 10, 2022, at the age of 78, while he was awaiting trial.

The Jinx Part 2 release date and time

Emmy-winning true-crime docuseries 'The Jinx' Part 2 will premiere on April 21, ending a nine-year hiatus. The official release time for the first episode, Why Are You Still Here? is 10 pm ET. The series will have six episodes, dropping every Sunday. It will be available on HBO and will also stream on Max.

Part 2 is slated to be released according to the following schedule for different time zones:

Episodes Timezone Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Episode 1

Eastern Time

10 pm

Sunday April 21

Episode 2

Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday April 28

Episode 3

Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 5

Episode 4

Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 12

Episode 5

Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 19

Episode 6

Eastern Time 10 pm Sunday May 26



The Jinx Part 2: What to expect

First part of The Jinx ended with Robert Durst’s confession. The second season follows the aftermath of this confession and is anticipated to unravel new hidden materials related to Robert Durst's life. Moreover, interviews with new subjects and Durst’s notable phone calls from prison have also been analyzed and added to the docuseries.

The official synopsis for the second part reads:

"The Jinx — Part Two is a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst from Andrew Jarecki, which debuted on HBO in 2015. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst's prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now."

The docuseries director, Andrew Jarecki, has dedicated 20 years to uncovering the truth behind unknown twists and turns carried out by Robert Durst.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on April 10, 2024, Andrew Jarecki said:

“This is a story that has kept me fascinated because it keeps changing. Anytime anybody gives me a thought or an idea, it opens some little door because I have all these other pieces of the story…. Obviously we’re obsessed with this material, and we think that there are many things that are not [what] people would anticipate.”

The writing credits for The Jinx Part 2 are given to Zachary Stuart-Pontier, Marc Smerling, and Andrew Jerecki. The executive producers include Lisa Heller, Nancy Abraham, Sarah Rodrigues, and Jerecki.

The Jinx Part 2 will premiere on April 21 at 10 pm ET on HBO.