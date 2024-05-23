How many episodes of The Kardashians season 5 will be there? Full schedule explored

The Kardashians season 5 is one of the most awaited reality shows of the year. The thrilling drama which revolves around the lives and scandals of Kardashian–Jenner family and features, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, is all set to release on May 23, 2024, on Hulu.

The Kardashians season 5 will include Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy journey with her fourth child, whom she gave birth to last year with her husband Travis Barker.

Kim was seen discussing acting in American Horror Story in the last season and the new season will also uncover those acting plans that she might be exploring.

The schedule of The Kardashians Season 5 explored

The new season will have its fair share of drama, evident from the comment made by Hulu, as per USA Today:

"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive."

While Hulu hasn't specified an exact release time, new content typically drops at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT on the streaming platform. Fans can look forward to weekly episode releases following the premiere. The show will also be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The expected release dates of all the episodes are as given below:

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 May 23, 2024 Episode 2 May 30, 2024 Episode 3 June 6, 2024 Episode 4 June 13, 2024 Episode 5 June 20, 2024 Episode 6 June 27, 2024 Episode 7 July 4, 2024 Episode 8 July 11, 2024 Episode 9 July 18, 2024 Episode 10 July 25, 2024

The show will touch upon many topics, according to Hulu:

"From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

What to expect in The Kardashians Season 5?

Like every other season of The Kardashians, Season 5 is also going to have 10 episodes packed with tons of drama to offer. The trailer for The Kardashians Season 5 was released by Hulu on May 8, 2024, giving fans a sneak peek into the the new season.

The trailer also featured clips from the Paris Fashion Week, Kourtney's baby shower in which she underwent emergency surgery. Kris was shown getting a call in which she got the news of the emergency. She says:

"This is really crazy, so I just want Kourtney to be okay."

There was also a scene of Kris revealing her health issues to her daughters. Where she says:

"I had my scan…they found a cyst and like a little tumor."

In the show's last season, the sisters were seen talking about how they decided to work less. Yet they have managed to be more involved than ever in their career, with more assignments and shoots. All things aside, the trailer also shows the family enjoying several fun moments together.

All four seasons of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu and the upcoming installment will release on the platform on May 23, 2024.