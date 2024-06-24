How many episodes of The Mole season 2 will be there? Full schedule explored

The Mole is set to return for another thrilling season on June 28 exclusively on Netflix. The second season will consist of 10 episodes, scheduled to be released in three separate batches that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a mix of strategy, deception, and high-stakes challenges.

Season 2 will be hosted by award-winnning journalist Ari Shapiro, while the season will feature 12 contestants as they compete for a substantial cash prize. The official press release describes the show as:

"Each week, the contestants will work together on a series of missions testing their skills and endurance — be it breaking out of a locked prison cell or searching for sunken treasure — to add money to a collective prize pot. But within the cast lies a saboteur, aka the Mole, who’s secretly been tasked by the show’s producers to undermine the players’ efforts and keep the earnings as low as possible, all while staying under the radar and above suspicion."

What is the release schedule of The Mole season 2?

Season 2 of the reality show will follow a structured release schedule akin to Netflix's previous releases to maintain viewer anticipation and excitement. The episodes will be released in three batches, making it easier for fans to follow along and discuss developments as they occur. The release schedule reads:

June 28 : Episodes 1-3

: Episodes 1-3 July 5 : Episodes 4-6

: Episodes 4-6 July 12: Episodes 7-10

New host, new cast, new The Mole

Ari Shapiro of The Mole season 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

With the arrival of the new season, fans will be introduced to a new host and a cast filled with fresh faces. Ari Shapiro will be the host of the second season, who is an award-winning journalist and has previously hosted NPR’s All Things Considered.

Shapiro joined NPR in 2001, and has covered a wide range of topics. Early in his career, he served as the media organization’s justice correspondent during the George W. Bush administration.

He then served as the White House correspondent, covering President Barack Obama’s first and second terms in addition to his stint as a London-based international correspondent. Shapiro also hosts NPR’s daily afternoon news podcast Consider This.

Shapiro has often been awarded for his work in journalism, notably winning three national Edward R. Murrow awards, and was also named Journalist of the Year in 2023 by the NLGJA.

The cast for season 2 includes a diverse group of contestants from various backgrounds, all bringing unique skills and personalities to the competition. The 12 main cast members are:

Andy - Forensic accountant (@andymintzer) Deanna - Web sleuth (@realbaudimoovan) Hannah - Marketing consultant (@hannahburnns) Jennifer - Program analyst (@ay_venezuela) Melissa - Poker player (@mel.lummus) Michael - Parking manager (@mobrien22) Muna - Software engineer (@munaabdulahi_) Neesh - Marketer (@neesh__me) Ryan - Volleyball coach (@ryanw270) Sean - Stay-at-home dad/Retired undercover cop Tony - VIP host (@tonyyyalejandro) Quaylyn - Bus driver

Recap of the previous season

The Mole season 2 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

For those who missed the first season, it aired in 2022, bringing the concept back from the dead in a reboot of sorts. The season was eventually won by the towering 6'5" figure of William Richardson and featured a group of contestants working together to complete various tasks to earn money for the pot.

However, one contestant was secretly designated as the Mole, whose job was to sabotage the group’s efforts without being discovered.

Kesi Neblett was designated as the Mole in season 1, an offer she refused three times before finally accepting it.

“The first two times I was like, absolutely not. I don’t know how to be the Mole,” she stated.

Eventually, despite Kesi's efforts William won the $101,500 prize pot through his keen observational skills that helped him identify Kesi as the culprit and claim the prize money. Praising Kesi, William claimed that after conversing with Kesi he was able to determine her designated role in the show.

"The giveaway to me was that they were going to pick somebody smart, who can have a wealth of knowledge in all aspects. Kesi can try all she wants, but have a conversation with her and you’re like, 'Oh my God, she’s brilliant. You’re so the Mole.'”

The 10 episodes of the second season will be released in three batches and will premiere on June 28 where the contestants would love to emulate what William achieved, adding an extra layer of excitement and expectation for the second season.

The Mole season 2 is set to premiere on June 28 exclusively on Netflix.