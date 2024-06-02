How old is Corey Gamble from The Kardashians? Work profile and relationship explored 

The recent episode of The Kardashians season 5 saw Kris Jenner going out on a date with Corey Gamble. While she appreciated his presence in her life and revealed that they had been together for over 10 years now. She also shared how she was worried about their age gap when they first started dating, but Corey insisted that age was just a number.

This remark of Kris has gotten viewers curious about Corey Gamble's age. It is to be noted that he is 43 years old, while Kris is 68, making the age gap between them, 25 years.

Viewers have always seen the Kar-Jenners treating him like a family, first in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and now The Kardashians, but the show has never talked much about what Corey does for a living, making it a subject of curiosity.

Notably, Corey Gamble is a talent manager with Scooter Braun, who manages A-listers celebrities in Hollywood. The couple reportedly first met in 2014, and have been together since.

The Kardashians star Corey Gamble's details explored

Corey Gamble was born on November 10, 1980, which makes him 43 years old. He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, where he also finished most of his education, along with his college. When he went to Westlake High School, his peers called him "Mr. Dependable", for his ability to smoothly juggle between football and studies.

He then went on to get a degree in business management at Morehouse College in Atlanta and then put his education to good use by enrolling in a talent agency in LA.

Corey Gamble works as a talent manager for SB Project, a talent agency owned by the media executive, Scooter Braun. It's the same agency that managed stars such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, among others.

Specifically, Corey previously worked as a road manager for Justin Bieber and even jokingly addresses him as his nephew. Currently, his net worth, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, is $15 million.

Corey Gamble's relationship with Kris Jenner

Corey first met Kris at Roberto Tisci's 40th birthday bash, held in Ibiza, thrown by Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. This was in August 2014, a year after Kris split with her husband Caitlyn Jenner. At that time, Corey was 33, while Kris was 58.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris and Corey reportedly went on their first date to a restaurant called Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks. He also joined her at Kim Kardashian's birthday bash in October 2014. A month after that, the couple was clicked while on a vacation in Mexico.

In 2018, Kris and Corey's engagement rumors did the rounds of the internet, after Kris appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, who asked her about the "massive" diamond ring she had been recently spotted with on her ring finger.

He asked her if that meant she was engaged to Corey Gamble, but she chose silence. There has been no official news about her and Corey's engagement ever since. Meanwhile, the couple has been actively showing affection towards each other on social media and Kris Jenner has often appreciated his support, throughout their relationship, as seen on The Kardashians.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5, are released every Thursday, on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.