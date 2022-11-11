How did Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble meet? Relationship explored as socialite gushes over partner in birthday tribute

American media personality Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt tribute for her longtime partner Corey Gamble on his 42nd birthday.

On Thursday, November 10, the 67-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with Gamble alongside a lengthy caption. Kris Jenner wrote:

"Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!! You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach! Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life."

The first photo in the carousel shows the pair standing by a roulette table, dressed in all-black with money and chips scattered on the board, while Kris chomps on a cigar. She further wrote:

"You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I’m so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe."

One of the pictures also features a selfie where Kris is laughing while Corey Gamble plants a kiss on her cheek. In the comments section of the post, Gamble replied:

"Love u bab. Your (sic) my everything!"

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together for eight years

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first crossed each other's paths in 2014 in Ibiza, Spain, after meeting at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday party. At the time, Corey, 42, was Justin Bieber's tour manager.

The Atlanta native made his Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut a year later in March after Kim Kardashian revealed that Corey had stayed with Kris for the night. In April 2015, the duo made their relationship Instagram official with a picture that also featured Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner's romance began when the latter was going through a divorce from Caitlyn Jenner after being married for 22 years.

While speaking to People Magazine in July 2022, Jenner gushed about her "amazing" partner.

"He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things. He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make. He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things."

Although Gamble has been pretty low-key about his personal life, he made regular appearances on KUWTK. Moreover, he has many famous friends, such as Tommy Hilfiger, David Grutman, Carl Lentz, Michael Rubin, JAY-Z, Drake, etc.

In June 2022, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble moved in together, a move which was gushed by the former on Hulu's The Kardashians.

"He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything. I love that side of him because he's always really protective."

Before beginning her relationship with Gamble, Jenner was married twice. She first tied the knot with Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian's father, Robert, before it ended in 1991.

She then married Caitlyn Jenner (born Bruce Jenner) in 1991, but things didn't work out, and the couple got divorced in 2015. The duo share two kids, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

