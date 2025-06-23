How old is Hannah Ann Sluss? Relationship with Jake Funk explored as Bachelor star's set to welcome her first baby

Hannah Ann Sluss and her husband, Jake Funk, recently confirmed they are expecting a child. The news comes almost a year after the 29-year-old exchanged vows with Jake.

Their rep shared the update with People on June 22, 2025, and Hannah posted on Instagram the same day, showing Jake kissing her baby bump. The caption read,

“Each day growing you is a blessing. God’s plan is more perfect than we ever imagined. We know God is in this story, and we can’t wait to meet you.”

Hannah Ann Sluss spoke to People magazine, opening up on how she and Funk disclosed the news to their family members and close friends. The Bachelor winner said that she discovered in Dubai that she was supposed to become a mother.

Hannah mentioned that she would be posting a video on how Funk reacted, adding that they opted to keep the news a secret from everyone for some time. The television personality explained,

“We waited until I was around 12 weeks, once I started feeling a bit better. We shared the news at a family party, and it was the best surprise! Everyone was so excited and incredibly supportive.”

Hannah said she’s now focusing on the baby’s health and has started making plans with Jake Funk. Since the baby is due in November, they’re being cautious because that season often brings health issues such as coughs.

While she did not disclose the name of the baby, Hannah opened up on how she is feeling in her second trimester by saying,

“The first trimester was all about rest and sticking to the basics – work, walks and taking care of Dash. I had a lot of food aversions, and almost everything tasted off except fruit (which I’ve always loved!).”

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk: Relationship timeline, marriage, and other details

The couple’s romance reportedly dates back to late 2021 or early 2022. However, the relationship became official in 2022, and Hannah also joined Jake for the Super Bowl event the same year, as per Us Weekly.

In an interview with the outlet, Hannah Ann Sluss recalled that she and her husband developed a connection immediately after they met for the first time. Hannah mentioned that she and Funk have been with each other since then and continued,

“Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

Hannah Ann Sluss also told Us Weekly that she has met Funk’s parents, and they have formed a close friendship now. In 2022, they even appeared together on the red carpet of the awards show, ESPYs.

Jake popped the question to Ann Sluss the following year, and the latter confirmed the same in a TikTok video, which featured glimpses of the proposal. In addition, Hannah flaunted her engagement ring in the clip. The pair’s wedding ceremony was held in Italy in 2024. Hannah Ann Sluss told People magazine at the time that she had visited the place in the past.

The duo also planned a reception for their friends and family members a month after the wedding. They were even going for a trip to Tuscany and Switzerland, and Jake referred to the plans by saying,

“We are doing two in one, which made sense for us. We could just knock both of those out and then not have to wait until after football season to have an actual honeymoon.”

Jake Funk is a popular face in the world of the NFL and has played for various teams, including the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

