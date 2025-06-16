How old is Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters? Details explored  

1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 8 came out on June 10. Titled Her Turkey Gobler's Stone, the episode saw Tammy getting into a disagreement with Amy over her choice of wedding destination. She wanted to marry Brian at a mental asylum, which was now haunted.

Tammy opposed the view and made it clear that no matter what happened, she was not going to attend her wedding because she hated the destination. While sisters Amy and Tammy made the season with tidbits such as Amy being bitten by a camel, her arrest and trial for marijuana possession, her preparation for her wedding with Brian, and Tammy finally doing her extra skin removal surgery.

This made fans wonder how old Tammy was, especially because she had yet to make important decisions in her life, such as marriage. Tammy was born in 1986, which makes her 38 years old in 2025, according to Factual America. Amy is a year younger than her sister, as she was born in 1987.

More details on Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters

Age comes into consideration when one is counting their health problems or is recovering from something. 1000-lb Sisters is all about Amy and Tammy's weight loss journey, so it has everything to do with both their ages because it has been factoring into this self-healing journey. Tammy was born on July 27, 1986, which makes her 38 years old in 2025.

Tammy had been waiting for her access skin removal surgery for a long time. She wasn't getting the green light she wanted because the doctor wanted her to lose another chunk of fat to go ahead with the procedure. In season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters, fans saw Tammy dropping down to 225 lbs from the 725 lbs she started with.

Tammy was born in Kentucky alongside her sister, Amy. They both grew up together and encountered obesity related problems from a young age. This was because of leading an unhealthy lifestyle, problems with the family, and food addiction.

Throughout the show, both Tammy and Amy were seen battling the problems that came with their weight by trying to follow a healthy regimen, following a diet, exercising, and consulting several doctors to help them make the process faster. Little by little, Tammy lost about 500 lbs throughout 7 seasons spanning 5 years.

What kept their show's narrative appealing was the difficulty that the Slaton sisters faced while trying to lose weight. It wasn't an easy feat because their weight impacted other parts of her life, such as relationships with family, traveling, love, children, and health.

While at the centre of 1000-lb Sisters, a unique concept, both Tammy and Amy shared their lives closely with the camera. This meant that their fights were to be recorded, and so were their habits.

Tammy is an inspiration for people in her age group or higher, who are also struggling with the same problems, as the show precisely answers the question about how she got to her current status.

For more updates on Tammy Slaton, fans of 1000-lb Sisters can follow the star on her official Instagram page, @queentammy86.

