How rich is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Jennifer Tilly? Net worth explored

Jennifer Tilly is an American actress and poker player who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 as a friend of the cast. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $40 million. She made several appearances in movies and television throughout the 1980s, but made a name for herself when she starred in the Woody Allen film Bullets Over Broadway.

The movie was released in 1994 and earned her an Academy Award nomination. Jennifer has managed to sustain a long career in the media industry. Making her debut in 1983 through Oh Madeline, Jennifer has managed over 130 acting credits. She has previously appeared in movies like Bound, House Arrest, Liar Liar, and The Haunted Mansion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has her own following among horror fans after playing Tiffany Valentine in the Child's Play franchise. She has also voiced various characters over the years for popular franchises like voicing Bonnie Swanson on the Fox animated series Family Guy, Pixar's Monsters, Inc., and Stuart Little.

She also voiced characters in TV series like Hey Arnold! and The Simpsons. Outside the acting world, Jennifer is a professional poker player. She started competing in tournaments in 2004 and won several championships, including the World Series' Ladies World Poker Championship and the World Poker Ladies Night III in 2005.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Jennifer Tilly's early life, career, and Simpsons agreement

Born Jennifer Ellen Chan on September 16, 1958, Jennifer's birth place was Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Patricia, was a schoolteacher while her father, Harry, worked as a used car salesman.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also has three siblings, Steve, Meg, and Rebecca. Just like Jennifer, Meg also pursued an acting career and won a Golden Globe for her role in the 1985 film Agnes of God.

When Jennifer was five years old, her parents divorced, and her mother married John Ward, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The family moved to Texada Island, British Columbia, and later to Victoria when Jennifer was 16.

Jennifer graduated from Belmont High School, and later from Stephens College in Missouri with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater. Jennifer Tilly was married to Sam Simon, co-creator and producer of The Simpsons, from 1984 to 1991. Their divorce was eventually finalized in 1993.

As part of the divorce agreement, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star received 30% of the net proceeds from Sam's share of The Simpsons royalties. Sam's work on The Simpsons' first four seasons helped him earn $20-30 million per year in the last decade of his life. He donated most of this amount to animal charities.

After Sam's death in 2015, according to the legal filings, Jennifer's payment arrangement for her share of the royalties changed as per Celebrity Net Worth. Previously, she received her cut from Sam's company, Coconino Inc. The new agreement allows Jennifer to receive her share directly from Fox, placing her in a similar financial position as before.

As mentioned previously, Jennifer Tilly was married to The Simpsons creator Sam Simon from 1984 to 1991. Sam passed away in 2015 due to colorectal cancer. Jennifer later expressed her feelings about Sam's death, stating that he was a "brilliant man and a great humanitarian" who she missed deeply. Jennifer has been in a relationship with professional poker player, Phil Laak, since 2004.

Watch more of Jennifer Tilly on the reunion episodes of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

