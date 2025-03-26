“BULLYING HER!”- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Jennifer saying the attack on Sutton was coordinated

The RHOBH Season 14 finale (episode 17), A Caribbean Send-Off, aired on March 25. The cast wrapped up the season in St. Lucia, discussing the previous boat fight. Sutton told Garcelle she felt cornered when Kyle didn’t defend her. Garcelle shared this with Jennifer, who informed the others that Sutton saw it as a coordinated effort against her.

Ad

Erika clarified that it wasn't coordinated and that they all said what came to them at the moment. At the dinner table further in the episode, they confronted Sutton on the same and asked her if she said it was coordinated. Sutton stated that she didn't say that and apologized for it being relayed to them that way through her friends.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to X to react to Jennifer saying Sutton thought Dorit, Erika, and Kyle's confrontation with Sutton was coordinated to corner her.

Ad

Trending

Erika,the issue isn’t that there was a coordinated attack on Sutton- THE POINT IS YOU ALL ARE BULLYING HER! And yall have been in that got damn villa talking s**t about Sutton the whole vacay," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@TheRitchieB)

"I do think it was coordinated; that's literally their MO when they are tired of somebody only they don't have Rinna as a shield to blame it on," said another.

Ad

"Erika getting mad b/c Jennifer felt that her attack on Sutton was “coordinated”. Girl, shut up. Jennifer said how she felt, & you getting mad proves that there is some truth to it. You & your friend planned it," added a third.

"Erika getting mad b/c Jennifer felt that her attack on Sutton was “coordinated”. Girl, shut up. Jennifer said how she felt, & you getting mad proves that there is some truth to it. You & your friend planned it," wrote another.

Ad

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills believed Dorit and Erika talking about Sutton behind her back before meeting her does make it coordinated, while others didn't think so.

"Erika and Dorit sure do spend a lot of time talking about Sutton to NOT have coordinated their attacks on her. Just saying…," an X user wrote.

"We are literally watching Erica and Dorit plan another attack on Sutton. Yet they r shocked that anyone would think that they plan coordinated attacks. Bunch of miserable b**ches," another user wrote.

Ad

"Am I the only one who remembers Sutton calling everyone to a meeting at her house when the news about Erica’s husband being unethical came out? That’s coordinated!" commented one.

"Erika getting mad b/c Jennifer felt that her attack on Sutton was 'coordinated'. Girl, shut up. Jennifer said how she felt, & you getting mad proves that there is some truth to it. You & your friend planned it," wrote another.

Ad

What happened when the ladies confronted Sutton and Jennifer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 finale

Ad

When the ladies gathered at the dinner table, Erika told Sutton that Jennifer had told them that their fight with Sutton on the boat in the previous episode was a coordinated attack. Sutton said she didn't say it, to which, Jennifer clarified that she felt like that was what Sutton was feeling at the time.

She added:

"Erika I feel bad that it made you feel bad."

Ad

The scene flashed back to a clip shot earlier in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode of a conversation between Erika and Sutton, where the latter told her that she didn't know Garcelle and Jennifer had told them such a thing. At the dinner table, Erika made it clear that she wanted to move on, so she wanted to make it clear that it wasn't a coordinated attack. Garcelle told Erika that they were building on a friendship, so she believed her.

Ad

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback