“Hypocrite”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans criticize Erika for accusing Sutton of attacking cast members

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16 was released on March 18. The episode centered around the cast members' dynamic with Sutton as she apologized to Dorit, disagreed with Garcelle, and appreciated Kyle's support. She also got into a fight with Erika, who accused her of coming for the women of the show when they were at their lowest.

The previous episodes of the show saw Sutton feuding with Dorit because the latter commented on Sutton's drink being alcoholic, which the former took as a shade on her drinking habits. Erika had been a silent observer of the digs they took at each other and didn't utter a word, even when Sutton said Dorit's wallet was smaller than hers, or when she apologized for saying it.

In episode 16, on the boat ride with all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies on it, Erika called out Sutton for attacking the ladies of the show when they were at their weakest. She accused her of befriending them before she stabbed them with interrogation that would make them look bad. The instances Erika referred to were backed by the production, as the scene flashed back to Sutton acting inappropriately with the cast.

Sutton accused her of doing the same, and the producers backed her too as they showed instances of Erika being unfair. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posted on X to react to this fight.

"Glad production showed every time Erika was a hypocrite and doing the same thing she was accusing Sutton of doing," a fan said.

"'I played your **s' - Erika Jane. And she has the GALL to accuse anyone else of being insincere?l Girl BYE," said another.

"Erika is so fake. How you go from complimenting Sutton then going off on her," added a third.

"Garcelle, Kyle is taking up for Sutton because what Erika is saying is the truth. You’re the only one that doesn’t hold Sutton accountable," commented one.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pointed out that Erika defended her husband, who was a fraud, and stated that she didn't have the right to call other people out because of it.

"Erika still whining about Garcelle and Sutton not “showing sympathy” when she was being sued, meanwhile this was her every time they asked her to show sympathy to the people her geriatric husband stole money from," an X user wrote.

"I know Erika Jayne is not saying Garcelle peaked. What has Erika been known for other than being married to an old man who was stealing from burn victims, orphans, and widows girl? STFU," another user wrote.

"Erika shut up!! You are the last person to say anything about how people are treated! You are so nasty and you still owe them victims," wrote one.

"Dorit and Erika are bullying Sutton at this point. Don’t @ me," commented one.

Sutton and Erika's fight on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16

On the boat ride the morning after she apologized to Dorit for calling her broke, Sutton told the other cast members she meant her apology. Erika stated that she had noticed that Sutton was sometimes critical and not compassionate towards women who were going through difficult times.

"You pose as a friend and then oftentimes work as an enemy," she added.

Erika then took to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional to say that she was tired of Sutton's fake apology and that if she meant her apology to Dorit last night, she wouldn't have to sell it to them again the morning after.

Sutton thought Erika was making a strong statement by accusing her of mistreating women. Erika defended herself saying she was just pointing out a pattern of how she had treated people at their lowest points. Sutton stated that she just asked questions but they bothered Erika, so that was her problem, not Sutton's.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

