“My wallet is”- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton quips when asked if she’s bigger than Dorit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, episode 13, aired on February 25. Titled Caviar Catastrophe, it focused on Jennifer Tilly's caviar lunch. Meanwhile, Boz and her partner Kelly consulted a fertility expert about late pregnancy.

While at the lunch, Sutton and Dorit clashed again. It was the first time they faced each other after the former left Dorit's house in a previous episode because she felt like Dorit was implying that Sutton was an alcoholic. While at lunch in episode 13, Sutton asked Dorit to look at wallet sizes before messing with people. When she was asked if she was implying that she was bigger than Dorit, Sutton said:

"I think my wallet is."

Cast members such as Kyle and Garcelle, came to their private confessionals to criticize what Sutton said, despite being friends with her.

What happened between Sutton and Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 13?

As everybody showed up at Jennifer Tilly's lunch on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit showed up in a Dior dress contrary to the only Kaftans memo which was sent along with the invitation. When Dorit said she missed the memo, Sutton asked how she missed it.

Dorit then asked her if she was biting back because of what happened between them the last time they saw each other. Sutton asked if it was okay for her to drink water. Then at the table, Sutton confronted Dorit and told her how she thought it wasn't cool to take a jab at her by asking her if she had alcohol in her drink, while she added vodka to her coke.

Sutton said she was especially mad because last season, Dorit didn't apologize to her for saying she was an alcoholic, while Kyle did. Dorit said she thought she apologized to her, but the scene flashed back to the reunion which confirmed that Dorit hadn't apologized.

Sutton continued:

"I wasn't going to let you perpetuate that myth. Which is what you wanted to do. You picked at me."

She then asked Dorit to pick on somebody whose wallet fit. Kyle came to a confessional to say that she couldn't believe what Sutton just said. Garcelle exclaimed "Oh damn" upon hearing the comment. Erika asked Sutton if she thought she was bigger than Dorit and she replied that her wallet was.

What happened between Sutton and Dorit in the previous episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14?

When the ladies gathered at Dorit's house in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle asked Dorit if she had alcohol in the drinks. The latter quipped that Sutton was drinking them too, implying that if Sutton was drinking something, it had to be alcoholic. Sutton took offense to that given the events from the previous season where Dorit was already accused of calling Sutton a "drinker". She said what Dorit said was:

"One, hurtful, two, not true, and now she is just being a b**ch to be a b**ch."

Dorit took offense at what she called her and asked her not to call her that in her own house. To this, Sutton got up to leave because she didn't want to disagree with someone whose house she was in. Garcelle and Kyle followed Sutton to the door and asked her to come back, but Sutton didn't listen to them and left.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills come out on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

