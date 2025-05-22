How Sam Richardson won in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 episode 6? Details explored

Episode 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 was released on May 21. The episode featured coveted stars such as Sam Richardson, Regina Hall, and Randall Park. These legends competed against each other to win big for a local charity.

Sam Richardson, who is well known for Detroiters, Senior Year, Veep, and Ted Lasso, was playing for a local charity called The Detroit Creativity Project, an organization that provided training for improv to the local youth.

He won the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, bagging all his winning money for the charity. In a neck-and-neck fight with him was Randall Park, who swooped in the first round, but Richardson kept up with the second round, the lightning round, and the bonus round, securing the win.

How Sam Richardson won Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 5 episode 6

Sam secured a good start by winning the first toss-up puzzle worth $1,000 and bagging the money. But Randall took over soon, as he went ahead of him, bagging the second toss-up puzzle worth $2,000. Randall then got the first puzzle as well, for around $5,100. And received an additional $5,000 from the show and finishing at $10,100.

Randall advanced to the puzzle two in the first place, Sam was nowhere near. But he took over immediately by scoring big, $11,450 for getting the second puzzle. An additional $10,000 was added to his earnings, and he finished the second round at $22,450.

Then, when it came to the lightning round, Randall got the first puzzle, followed by Sam, who got the second puzzle. Randall again got the third puzzle for $5,000 each.

As they advanced to the third round, $20,000 was added to the prize. Randall got bad luck because he hit the bankrupt button, allowing Sam to solve the puzzle. After solving the puzzle, Sam's total became $47,450, after the additional $20,000 went into his account.

At last, came the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune bonus round. Sam aced this round by solving its puzzle, which was worth a whopping $75,000 and ended with a total of $122,450. Randall, on the other hand, won the second game that the three of them played.

More on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune guest star Sam Richardson's latest venture

As per the reports at Hollywood Reporter, published in December 2024, Sam Richardson is working on another Apple original project, after coming to be known for his role in Ted Lasso, an Apple TV initiative.

The feature is called Matchbox and is set to be directed by the maker of Extraction action films. In the coveted project, the Emmy-winning comedian, Sam, is said to pair up with John Cena. Talks of Jessica Biel being on the cast have also come out, per the same report.

The movie will focus on an existing toy brand named Matchbox, which was acquired by Mattel in 1997. The company is known for producing car toys and for introducing the Hot Wheels line. Notably, a car enthusiast, Jack Odell, designed the first car toy for his daughter to take to school because she could bring a toy to school only if it was small enough to fit inside a matchbox.

The brand was born when Jack's daughter's friends demanded these matchbox-sized cars. The movie Matchbox is entirely based on the story of the brand. While the plot details are still unknown, the screenplay is being worked on by David Coggeshall, who also wrote The Family Plan for Apple and wrote Ryan Reynolds' action movie, The Adam Project.

For more updates on Sam Richardson, fans of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune can follow his official Instagram account, @thesamrichardson.

