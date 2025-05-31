"How stupid is that?"— Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary criticizes America's rules that push elite foreign students out after Harvard

Kevin O'Leary, the entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor, raised a question about U.S. immigration policies affecting top foreign students educated at elite institutions. During a May 31, 2025, PBS interview posted on his Instagram, he asked,

"Why would we train 37% of the smartest people on Earth at Harvard, and then kick them out of the country 24 months later? How stupid is that? Why don't we fix this now in this negotiation?"

He reflected on his concern over policies that force international students to leave after graduation, despite their potential contributions to the U.S. economy.

Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary on America’s policies forcing top foreign students to leave after graduating from Harvard

U.S. policy and economic strategy

Kevin O’Leary questioned the effectiveness of existing immigration procedures for international students. In his caption, he wrote,

“We train the smartest people on earth at Harvard, then we kick them out.”

He explained that the system allows students to study in the U.S. but does not offer a clear path for them to remain afterward, even if they meet all security requirements. O’Leary added that if they successfully go through the necessary checks and are accepted, they should be allowed to "build their future" in the country.

The Shark Tank investor stated that the issue should not be approached through a political lens. Instead, he called it an “economic strategy.” In his view, the matter is not limited to one institution but applies to all U.S. universities. He remarked,

“It doesn’t matter which one...we’ll give you the golden ticket to stay here.”

Harvard's position and administrative challenges

O’Leary shared that he has taught international and domestic students in multiple programs at Harvard and disclosed his long-standing association with the school. He clarified,

“I’m an executive fellow. Let me just disclose my association with Harvard...I teach international students and domestic students in the executive programs, the MBA, and the undergrads as well.”

He noted that his critique also extends to Harvard’s approach. The Shark Tank investor stated that instead of pursuing legal actions, the university administration should work directly with federal leadership.

“Harvard cannot win the battle by suing the president of the United States. The president of Harvard has to get together with the president of the United States and work out whatever they’re going to work out.”

O’Leary also commented on the university’s admission standards, explaining that Harvard, as the oldest educational institution in the country, assembles what he described as a "remarkable" group of students each year by selecting the most qualified individuals from around the world.

Retaining talent in competitive global environments

Kevin O’Leary outlined the global context surrounding higher education and research. He stated,

“Until recently, in terms of spending dollars right now, number one in the world is in Beijing. Number two is Harvard.”

He noted that students selected by institutions like Harvard undergo intensive scrutiny and background checks. He said the U.S. should allow these vetted individuals to remain and work domestically. O'Leary questioned why the country does not offer them the ability to stay and "advance here" by building their businesses within the United States.

The Shark Tank investor pointed out the long-term consequences of sending international graduates back to their home countries.

“Why in the world would you want to kick them out of here to go back to even a competing economy that decades later, they build businesses that compete with us?”

