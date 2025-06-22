"I agree" - Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary comments on Chuck Todd calling Trump the most consequential president since FDR

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary uploaded a video on Instagram on June 21, 2025, sharing his views on how American President Donald Trump is a revolutionary personality who has implemented several good policies.

The clip, taken from his recent interview on FOX Business, featured O'Leary sharing his thoughts on former NBC News host Chuck Todd's statement declaring Trump the most consequential president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

O'Leary said that he agrees with Chuck's statement about the current US president. However, he noted that it was because of the policies that were implemented by Trump, rather than the noise that usually revolves around Trump's actions.

He explained that he only views the president as an investor and was really impressed by the effect the policies had on businesses.

"Chuck Todd called Trump the most consequential president since FDR, and I agree, not because of the noise, but because of the policy," he wrote in the caption.

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary mentions the positive impact of Trump's policies

In a recent interview clip shared by Kevin O’Leary, the conversation shifted to Chuck Todd’s remarks, where the former NBC News host reflected on Donald Trump’s profound impact on American politics and society. Chuck described Trump’s presidency as generational, arguably even more influential than Barack Obama’s tenure.

This prompted the interview host to ask O'Leary what he thought about Chuck's comments and if he agreed with them. O'Leary replied that he does agree with the statement about Trump, as he too believes that the current president brought in a lot of revolution with his policies.

"I would agree with him. However, I really focus on the outcome. I watched the sausage being made in Washington. I only care about the policy that comes out of the back end," he said.

The Shark Tank investor continued:

"I'm liking what I see from a deregulation point of view, on energy for example, or what's going on with this stablecoin act, the genius act. This is very important for all sectors of the economy, and to make sure that the US currency becomes the global payment system worldwide. As it is already for most commodities. But it's about policy."

Kevin believes that Trump is doing something that a lot of presidents don't do this quickly, calling him the "Rama JAMA" of policies.

He admitted that a lot of people are not fans of the current US president's policies, like the tariff policy. However, he pointed out that like other policies, the tariff one too seems to be working and bringing in a lot of good changes.

The Shark Tank investor added that there was so much stuff that Trump was involved in, and it was unusual for any president to put this many balls in the air and then land them all safely.

O'Leary noted that the US democracy has proven over 200 years that when it gets pulled too far in either direction, it snaps back like that in the election process, and everyone saw that happen in the past.

He emphasized that whether an individual has Trump Derangement Syndrome or doesn't, they have to admit that it's self-corrected. He believes that it's the reason why there is so much confidence in the US economy.

"Again, I look at it as an investor, the majority of capital on earth is invested in the United States, and it's because of the check and balance system. And the fact that it's transparent, it has an appellate court system, and all the things that we've enjoyed for 200-plus years. And so it works. I mean, that's it," the Shark Tank star concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes are available on Hulu and ABC.

