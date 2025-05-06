I believe Claudette Zepeda deserves a second shot at Tournament of Champions

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions Season 6 came to a close on April 20, 2025, with Antonia Lofaso taking home the title after defeating Sara Bradley in the finale. Hosted by Guy Fieri, the show’s signature combination of the Randomizer, blind judging, and intense bracket-style battles has made it one of the most unpredictable and high-pressure culinary competitions on TV.

One of the early exits this season came from chef Claudette Zepeda, who faced off against Nini Nguyen in the first round. The Randomizer threw a tough challenge their way—turkey breast, radicchio, cantaloupe, a double boiler pan, and citrus. Claudette chose to make turkey carnitas, bringing her bold culinary voice and heritage to the plate.

However, the judges noted that the turkey was slightly overcooked, and Nini advanced. In my opinion, that one dish doesn’t reflect the depth of Claudette’s talent. She is a chef known for fearless flavors, cultural storytelling, and serious technique. Her work outside the show proves she belongs in any high-stakes culinary arena.

Given the narrow margins and the unpredictability of the format, I believe Claudette Zepeda deserves another opportunity in Tournament of Champions season 7.

A tough first-round exit in Tournament of Champions doesn’t tell the full story

Claudette Zepeda entered Tournament of Champions Season 6 as a newcomer to the competition but not to high-pressure culinary settings. Her resume includes Top Chef appearances and a reputation for bold, unapologetic cooking rooted in her Mexican heritage. So when she was announced as part of the West Coast bracket, many fans were eager to see how her style would translate under the Randomizer’s unpredictability.

In the first round, Claudette was paired against Nini Nguyen. The challenge was especially tough: turkey breast, radicchio, citrus, cantaloupe, and the double boiler as the assigned equipment. Claudette leaned into her strengths and chose to make turkey carnitas—a culturally inspired move that showcased her identity and cooking philosophy. Unfortunately, the judges felt the turkey was slightly overcooked, and she was eliminated.

In my opinion, the result didn’t reflect Claudette’s full potential. One plate, especially under such difficult Randomizer conditions, shouldn’t define a chef’s worth in the bracket. The double boiler is rarely used for meat proteins, and the cantaloupe-radicchio-citrus trio added a layer of complexity few chefs could balance seamlessly.

What made Claudette’s presence important was her voice—representing underrepresented flavors and techniques with authenticity. Her exit was early, but it left many wondering what she could have delivered with a second chance.

Why Claudette Zepeda deserves another shot in season 7?

Claudette Zepeda's elimination in the first round of Tournament of Champions season 6 doesn't show her true abilities as a chef. She's known to take risks with food and tell personal stories through her cooking. She has built a successful career outside the show—one that's rooted in cultural identity strong flavors, and leadership in the food world.

Before TOC, Claudette had already made her name through Top Chef appearances and her praised work at El Jardín in San Diego. Her cooking style focuses on improving border cuisine and respecting native ingredients—this brings a new and needed view to the Tournament of Champions lineup.

While the show's format aims to be unpredictable, chefs like Claudette do their best when they have room to show creativity and depth.

In my opinion, her early exit felt more like a one-off result of the Randomizer than a reflection of her overall talent. A return in season 7 would give her the opportunity to approach the bracket with the experience of having faced the format once before. It would also give viewers a chance to watch her strategy, flavors, and voice develop across more than a single dish.

Bringing Claudette back isn't just about a second chance—it's about creating space for a chef whose talents and viewpoint need more time in the spotlight. In a show that values diversity and competition, giving her another opportunity would only make the season better.

Tournament of Champions episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

