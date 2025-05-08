I believe Joe Sasto is one of the most underrated chefs on Tournament of Champions

**Disclaimer: This Tournament of Champions article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

Tournament of Champions Season 6 ended on April 20, 2025, with Antonia Lofaso finally winning the belt after six seasons of near wins. While the finale spotlighted her redemption story, several chefs also delivered standout performances that didn’t get as much attention.

In my opinion, one of those chefs is Joe Sasto. Across multiple seasons, Joe has shown that he’s more than capable of handling the pressure and chaos the TOC format brings. Whether it’s pulling off dishes under bizarre Randomizer combinations or going toe-to-toe with top seeds, he consistently pushes through round after round.

In season 6, he beat Fabio Viviani and Jet Tila—arguably one of the toughest paths to the semifinals. And yet, Joe hasn’t made it to the finale—not because he lacked skill, but because the margins were razor-thin. In his semifinal match, he lost to Lee Anne Wong by just three points (87–84), showing once again that his exit came down to details, not lack of talent.

I believe Joe Sasto deserves more recognition as a top-tier TOC competitor, and it’s time we look at him as more than just a recurring name in the bracket.

Joe Sasto’s season 6 run in Tournament of Champions was one of the toughest in the bracket

In Tournament of Champions season 6, Joe Sasto proved once again that he’s not just bracket filler—he’s a serious contender. His path through the competition was anything but easy. Starting in the West bracket, Joe faced a lineup stacked with experienced, high-profile chefs.

In the first round, Joe beat Fabio Viviani, a Top Chef alum and experienced competitor. Then he took down Jet Tila in the quarterfinals in what was likely the most intense and closely scored match of the season, winning 93–91.

The way Joe stayed calm, focused, and in control through each round—especially against such well-known chefs—shows how skilled and adaptable he is. The Randomizer often creates strange and difficult cooking situations, but Joe handled them without letting the pressure get to him.

In my opinion, his win over Jet was the most impressive of the season. Jet Tila is known for being very precise and consistent. Beating someone like him isn’t just luck—it takes real talent, smart decisions, and perfect execution. Joe had to deliver on taste, presentation, and execution, and he did exactly that.

He eventually faced Lee Anne Wong in the semifinals—a match he lost 87–84. It was a close score in a round that pushed both chefs to their limits. Joe’s semifinal performance showed he was still at the top of his game, and it further proved that he has what it takes to make the finale, given the right bracket break.

Why Joe Sasto deserves more credit for his consistent Tournament of Champions performance?

Joe Sasto is no stranger to Tournament of Champions. He has competed in several seasons, and each time, he’s performed well. While he hasn’t reached the final match yet, he has often made it far into the competition and beaten some of the strongest chefs on the show.

In season 4, Joe Sasto defeated Elizabeth Falkner in the first round with a score of 86–85 but was later eliminated in the quarterfinals by Shota Nakajima, losing 84–80. In season 5, he faced Shirley Chung in the first round and was narrowly defeated 89–86. Despite the early exit, it was another close match, showing once again how thin the margins can be in Tournament of Champions.

Then in season 6, he made his deepest push yet, reaching the semifinals with three back-to-back wins against chefs who have deep experience on camera and in restaurants alike.

What makes Joe’s consistency even more impressive is the way he adapts. He doesn’t rely on one style or set of ingredients—he adjusts to the Randomizer, makes smart decisions under pressure, and rarely seems rattled. And yet, because he hasn’t made the finale or won the title, his name often gets left out of conversations around TOC’s top-tier competitors.

In my opinion, that needs to change. Joe Sasto has proven himself across multiple seasons. He plays the long game, takes on difficult matchups, and often comes within just a few points of advancing even further. If there’s anyone who deserves a breakout season—or even a wildcard redemption match—it’s him.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of Tournament of Champions streaming on Food Network.

