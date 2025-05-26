I believe Stephanie Izard deserved to be one of the two finalists in 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing season 2 finale

Stephanie Izard was removed from the contest alongside Nini Nguyen in a double elimination just ahead of the final round of the season 2 finale of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. The two-part concluding episode aired on May 25, 2025, showcasing five finalists competing for the winner's title and the $75,000 prize money.

Apart from Stephanie and Nini, the others were Bryan Voltaggio, Jonathon Sawyer, and Kevin Lee. While Kevin faced elimination in the first round of the concluding episode, Nini and Stephania followed suit, unable to overwhelm Jonathon and Bryan. While Nini's performance was questionable, Stephanie's was not. I firmly believe that she deserved to be one of the two finalists on the show.

After judging her final dish, the judges had to deliberate hard and long on who they wanted to send home. This implies that the results were close and potentially not unanimous. It is a testament to her talent and capability that she put up a tough fight against her opponents, in this case, Bryan, and even posed a threat to his position in the competition.

Her performance in the finale of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing and throughout the season attests to her exemplary culinary skills and ability to consistently present delectable and unique dishes while not succumbing to the pressure of a time crunch. Thus, I firmly believe she deserved a spot in the final two of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, if not the winner's title.

Stephanie Izard's elimination from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing deprived fans of an opportunity to see an able chef compete in the final battle

Stephanie Izard's untimely elimination disheartened many 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing fans, and rightfully so, as I feel, she would have been a formidable competitor against Jonathon Sawyer. A recipient of the James Beard Best Chef: Great Lakes award and named the Food & Wine Best New Chef, Stephanie has many accolades under her belt.

Not just that, unlike Bryan and Jonathon, Stephanie has won multiple culinary competition shows, including Iron Chef in 2017 and Top Chef season 4 (first female winner of the show). Additionally, she has competed in a wide array of contests like Tournament of Champions, Hell's Kitchen, Superchef Grudge Match, Guy's Grocery Games, Chopped, and more.

Having had such experience in culinary competition shows, not just as a participant but also as a winner, Stephanie, according to me, would have fit quite well in the top two of 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing.

In the double elimination round of the Food Network show, Stephanie had to prepare an 'elevated lunch,' using pork, Nini with lamb, Jonathon with beef, and Bryan with Blue Foot chicken.

Jonathon used the best piece of meat, the wagyu beef, securing his spot in the final two, whereas Nini, who was uncomfortable cooking lamb, underdelivered with her preparation, turning herself into an obvious eliminee. Consequently, the battle for the last spot in the final stage was between Stephanie and Bryan.

The 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing panelists, Jet Tila, Antonia Lofaso, and Graham Elliot, debated the decision, struggling to decide which participant to send home. After a long deliberation, they sent Stephanie packing. While she was eliminated, I feel she was worthy of advancing and lost due to a small margin.

Stephanie's journey throughout the show further illustrates why she deserved a chance to compete for the winner's title. Whether competing individually or as a team member, she always presented sharp skills, managing to outperform her opponents in each round.

In shift three, the resourcefulness shift, Stephanie created one of the top four entrees, sparing herself from the impending dessert course. In Shift 2, she defeated Lawrence "LT" Smith in a head-to-head battle, in which they had to create a refined dish using peanut butter, jelly, bread, and just three additional ingredients.

Stephanie sent JT home by impressing the judges with her soup and sandwich lunch using apples, cheddar cheese, and onion. It further demonstrates her adaptability and level of expertise to be uniquely creative even under pressure.

I feel the 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing judges should have considered her performance throughout the competition and her overall potential before eliminating her, because, to me, she was definitely worthy of a spot in the final two.

Stream 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing only on Max.

