"I have some of my best ideas" - When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec revealed his refueling activity to clear his mind

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once stated that he did not believe in work-life balance, saying that entrepreneurs should see their business as a newborn baby and put in all of their efforts to grow and nurture it.

In a LinkedIn post from February 2, 2016, Robert commented on the topic and shared that rather than thinking about work-life balance, he tried to take part in activities that helped him to refuel so that he could get back to work with full force.

The Shark Tank star considered running to be the best refueling activity for him. He shared that he got his best ideas while he was running.

"I have some of my best ideas while I’m running. Learning to fit running into my busy work life has taught me how to maximize my time and work efficiently," he shared.

In the LinkedIn post, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec admitted that he had never been a true believer of work-life balance.

Robert noted that when someone becomes an entrepreneur, their business becomes like a newborn baby and they have to do whatever they can to keep it alive and running. He added that an entrepreneur gives their time, energy, and their focus to their business and have to be comfortable with making sacrifices to watch their "baby grow and thrive".

The Herjavec Group founder admitted that having a ‘balance’ might be impossible for individuals who were starting their own businesses. However, he noted that some ways and activities could help people to refuel themselves so that they could get back to work with the same energy.

Robert considered running as his personal favorite refueling activity. He shared that he made sure to run five miles a day, and eight to 10 miles on Sundays.

"Sure, it’s hard to find the time, but if I don’t my mind and body suffer. I’m lethargic, I need to eat more — I’m off my game. When I started to run, my mother was sick with cancer, my company was growing, my kids were little, and the days felt overwhelming. The only thing that allowed me to clear my mind, and push the reset button, was running. So I started doing it every day," he explained.

The Shark Tank star further noted that he had some of his best ideas when he was running. Moreover, to be able to fit the activity into his busy work life taught him how to maximize his time and work efficiently.

Robert highlighted the accessibility of running, emphasizing that he could do it anywhere. He noted that regardless of his location, time zone, or the weather, he always brought his running shoes and hit the road.

Additionally, running also taught Robert patience. Even if he felt that things did not seem like they were moving fast enough, he always remembered that success is accomplished one step at a time.

"The most important lesson running has taught me? Pain is temporary — but so is accomplishment. There is no time to pat yourself on the back on the road to success; you just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other," he concluded.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

