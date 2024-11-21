"I had such a blast" — The Masked Singer star Drake Bell reflects on his experience on the show

On the latest episode of The Masked Singer, Drake Bell, best known for his role in Drake & Josh, was unmasked as the Ice King. The reveal allowed Bell to share how the show helped him find joy after a challenging year. In an interview with TooFab on November 20, 2024, Bell said,

“I had such a blast on the other version (The Masked Singer: Mexico) that it was… you know, a no-brainer to come in and join it,” he said reflecting on his decision to participate in the U.S. version.

As fans gear up for the show’s Thanksgiving Peanuts Extravaganza and Group C Finals airing Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox, Bell’s heartfelt journey reminds them of the joy and transformation reality TV can inspire.

Drake Bell’s journey on The Masked Singer

For Bell, The Masked Singer offered more than just a chance to showcase his musical talents—it was a path to step “out of his element” and embrace something new.

This marked his second time on the franchise, having previously appeared on the Mexican version of the show. While both experiences were enjoyable, Bell noted that the U.S. production was notably more rigorous.

“They have it down to the minute,” he explained. “You’re handed a song the night before, rehearsing, learning lyrics, then going into dance rehearsal, and trying to remember the choreography. It’s fast-paced, but it’s also so much fun.”

The meticulous schedule left Bell both impressed and exhilarated.

“I mean, I was in dance rehearsal, looking at the time, thinking, ‘You guys have this down to a science!’”

Despite the challenges, the competition allowed him to channel his creativity and lose himself in the character of the Ice King. The elaborate production, with smoke effects and confetti, helped Bell fully immerse himself.

“It gave me the opportunity to really just lose myself in the character,” he shared.

A rough year

Bell’s participation in The Masked Singer came on the heels of a tough year. Following the release of the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which highlighted his allegations of abuse during his time at Nickelodeon, Bell found himself navigating public scrutiny and personal challenges.

“The show was a freeing experience,” he admitted. “I was singing songs I hadn’t sung before and doing choreography without my guitar. It was a chance to have fun, to play, and to step away from everything.”

This catharsis extended beyond the stage. Bell described the thrill of performing anonymously and receiving praise from the judges and the audience.

“They called me a rockstar without even knowing who I was,” he said, adding that the positive energy backstage contributed to his enjoyment.

Unmasking of the Ice King

The moment of unmasking brought Bell an unexpected mix of surprise and appreciation. Judge Jenny McCarthy accurately guessed his identity, leaving Bell starstruck.

“Jenny McCarthy guessed my name, and I was like, ‘You know who I am?!’” he recalled with excitement.

Bell, who grew up watching McCarthy on Singled Out, described the experience as surreal.

“I’ve been a fan of hers forever, and the fact that she guessed my name just blew my mind," he said.

Fans of The Masked Singer also quickly connected the dots, speculating on social media that Bell was the Ice King.

“People were comparing pictures of me performing with and without my guitar,” Bell said with amusement, adding, “They’re detectives!”

A look ahead

As Bell moves forward, he’s optimistic about reconnecting with his fans and returning to his roots in music. His time on The Masked Singer has reignited his passion for performing and provided a much-needed creative outlet.

“To be able to do something so out of my element and have fun was really nice after such a rough year," he said.

Looking ahead, Bell plans to release new music and embark on a tour, continuing to share his talents with the world. When asked if he would participate in the show again, Bell didn’t hesitate.

“I’d be on it,” he said. “It’s rigorous and tough, but you’re having so much fun that it’s worth it.”

Fans can tune in on Thursday at 8 pm ET to watch the latest episodes of The Masked Singer.

